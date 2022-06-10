Epiq recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winner for Security Customer Champion

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to corporations and law firms, today announced it won the Security Customer Champion award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2022. The company’s achievements have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and services that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s. Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy during the past 12 months.



“What is special about this award is it recognizes our commitment to our clients, so it is a reflection of one of our defining values at Epiq, which is ‘Relentless Service,’” said Roger Pilc, Legal Solutions President and General Manager at Epiq. “Client relationships define us as a company, and our commitment to our clients includes quality, speed, thoughtful consultation, and expertise.”

Epiq provides Microsoft Purview services, including Information Protection, Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, Microsoft Information Governance, Communication Compliance, Microsoft Cloud App Security and eDiscovery, as well as data migration using Microsoft 365 and compliance advisory services, among other offerings. Epiq has been enrolled in the Microsoft Partner Network since 2018 and has been honored two times as a Microsoft Security Excellence winner or finalist.

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2022 Awards on June 6, 2022, Microsoft announced award winners in 10 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, the awards were given to Microsoft partners for the second year. Epiq won the Security Customer Champion award.

“I’m so honored to recognize this year’s award winners. MISA members regularly impress us with their shared vision of helping create a more secure world,” Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security, said. “They support this mission through their solutions and services, their dedication to innovation, and their dedication to customers. Security is a team sport, and we are so proud to defend together with our MISA community. Heartiest congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

