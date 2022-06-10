Metal Packaging Market is projected to record a CAGR of 3.6%, during 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising application of metal packaging solutions in food & beverages, personal care, healthcare, household & consumer, and industrial sectors is boosting the metal packaging market.



One of the primary growth factors for the metal packaging market is demand metal packaging is essential for human civilization's long-term survival. Metal, being a permanent substance, preserves its qualities even after infinite recycling, drastically decreasing resource waste.

For packing purposes, metals such as aluminium are particularly easy to sterilise. It is a good choice for packing materials due to its durability and high barrier protection. Cans have been the most popular of all the metal packaging options.

Metal cans have been used in a variety of packaging applications due to their ease of use and availability. Preference for small-size and multi-pack package forms will further drive the metal cans demand.

There has been an increase in demand for mini-cans, particularly in India, China, and Japan. As a result, most beverage firms in the region provide mini cans, which often contain lower amounts of product and are less expensive than standard tinned goods.

Metal packaging's recyclability is one of the key reasons likely to boost the global metal packaging market over the projected period. Due to their superior recycling infrastructure, aluminium and steel packaging materials are the two most durable raw materials for packaging.

Key Takeaways from Metal Packaging Market

Aluminium is the most used material segment for manufacturing metal packaging segment, and it holds a market share of almost 53% of the metal packaging market.

of the metal packaging market. Cans packaging segment will witness growth at a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period.

The food and beverages segment is projected to foresee a remarkable CAGR 2.9% over the forecast period. Food and beverages market continues to grow rapidly, surpassing US$ 60.7 Bn in 2032.

over the forecast period. Food and beverages market continues to grow rapidly, surpassing in 2032. North America accounts for a substantial portion of the metal packaging market over the forecast period on the back of strict government rules and requirements.

Metal Packaging Market Landscape

Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Silgan Holdings, Ardagh Group, CPMC Holdings Ltd. Amcor Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Manaksia, Tata Steel Limited, Rexam plc, Greif, Inc. and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. and others.

Metal Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the metal packaging market by material type (aluminium, steel, others (tin, iron)), product type (cans, drums & pails, aerosols, tubes & lids, barrels, trays & foils, caps & closure, pallets, bottles and jars, others), end use industry (food & beverages, personal care, healthcare, household & consumer, industrial) across seven regions.

Segments:

By Material Type:

Aluminium Metal Packaging

Steel Metal Packaging

Others





By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare

Household & Consumer

Industrial





By Packaging type:

Cans

Drums & Pails

Aerosols

Tubes & Lids

Barrels

Trays & Foils

Caps & Closure

Bottles & Jars

IBCs

Pallets

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Metal Packaging Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, 2015-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tonnes) Projections, 2022–2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Metal Packaging Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Packaging Type

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

