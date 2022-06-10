Fernhill Corp Announces Collaboration with MSM Marketing for Public Relations and Corporate Communications

Las Vegas, NV, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fernhill Corp (OTC: FERN), a Web3 holding company focused on software solutions and marketplace infrastructure, announced today its collaboration with MSM Marketing, headed up by Chris Bibey, a marketing and communications professional with over a decade of experience.

MSM’s team has experience advising both publicly traded and private companies, with a heavy focus on the crypto and fintech industries. Most recently, Mr. Bibey and team have served several Fintech firms including HUMBL, Inc. where they were successful in growing its social media presence to 100k+ followers, securing coverage in Forbes, and landing spots on CNBC and Fox Business News.



“During my time at several Fintech and blockchain firms, I focused heavily on social media marketing and digital PR to help launch and grow products ranging from an NFT Gallery to a web 3 search engine,” said Chris Bibey. “Fernhill is positioned to continue its growth as a public company in the months to come and I’m really excited to come aboard at this time.”

With the goal of uplisting to a senior exchange in 2022, Fernhill has taken the critical step of contracting a marketing consultant to manage content creation, social media, and digital PR among other related roles.

“After managing most marketing tasks in-house since Fernhill’s inception, we made the decision to bring in an experienced and crypto-focused marketing manager to run this side of the business,” said Chris Kern, Chairman of Fernhill Corp. “Chris Bibey has been privately consulting with FinTech, crypto and blockchain companies, both public and private, for over 10 years. His exceptional background and success speaks for itself. This also supports our upcoming launch of our next generation NFT Marketplace."



The collaboration between Fernhill and MSM will begin immediately.







About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

About MSM Marketing:

Chris Bibey is a marketing consultant with 10 years of experience in the blockchain space.

