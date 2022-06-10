UFC and DraftKings Extend Strategic Relationship to Include Gamified NFTs

BOSTON and LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UFC® and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced plans to launch a new iteration of DraftKings’ “Reignmakers” gamified digital collectibles franchise focused on UFC. Reignmakers UFC will allow fans to build collections of their favorite UFC fighters and utilize them in games to compete for prizes. The first season of Reignmakers UFC NFT-based games is expected to go live later this year.

Ahead of the launch of the game, fans can soon begin collecting the initial NFTs of fighters via auctions and drops in DraftKings’ “Heatwave Series,” which will be based around this summer’s UFC events schedule, beginning with UFC® 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER on July 2.

Collectors will receive rewards both leading into and following the game rollout based on the utility of the NFT which could include entries into special daily fantasy contests for cash, custom merchandise and more. Under the new agreement with UFC, DraftKings Marketplace will have access to fighter IP from over 500 different athletes on the active UFC roster from which to choose to create the Reignmakers UFC collection.

“UFC has been a tremendous collaborator over the years, and we are delighted for the organization to represent our latest installment within DraftKings’ burgeoning Reignmakers gamified digital collectibles franchise,” said Beth Beiriger, SVP of Product Operations for DraftKings Marketplace. “Fight fans are already among the most engaged audiences, and we see these immersive technologies as bolstering the unique sports entertainment ecosystem we provide for consumers while also rewarding their undeniable passion.”

Already UFC’s first-ever “Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner” in the United States and Canada, DraftKings now extends the collaboration between these leading organizations into blockchain and intends to merge collectability with event-based benefits.

The exclusive Reignmakers UFC game is in development now, and at launch it will include familiar features and functionality related to missions, achievements, level-ups, leaderboards and other underlying game mechanics. In the meantime, the inaugural collection of fighter NFTs will provide collectors with timely digital and physical rewards tied to corresponding UFC events. All fighter collections will eventually become playable, in-game items, while maintaining this rewards system for holders.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with DraftKings to incorporate UFC into their highly anticipated Reignmakers gamified NFT collection,” said Tracey Bleczinski, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products. “Reignmakers UFC will be a unique, innovative opportunity to create fan engagement that combines DraftKings’ expertise in digital sports entertainment with pioneering technology that features hundreds of UFC athletes, including some of the biggest names in the sport.”

These digitally-ownable UFC collections will drop on DraftKings Marketplace with tiers of varying scarcity that include entry-level NFTs for a mainstream accessible experience. Reignmakers UFC NFTs will be available to buy and sell within DraftKings’ secondary market.

For more information on DraftKings Marketplace, Reignmakers and upcoming drops, customers can visit marketplace.draftkings.com. More in-depth details about Reignmakers UFC are available here.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming in 5 states through its DraftKings brand, as well as operating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an award-winning iGaming product and iconic gaming brand, in 3 states. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states and in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About UFC®

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

