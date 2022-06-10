Local Youth Entrepreneurs Advance to National Pitch Competition

Philadelphia, PA, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine participating in a Shark Tank-style pitch-off as a young person, winning funds to further your business—and advancing from a regional competition to a national arena.

The winners of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) Mid-Atlantic: Philadelphia Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Finals will do just that, taking their business ideas to New York in mid-October to vie for the title of National Champion and prizes from a pool of $18,000.

Participating students presented their original business ideas to a panel of esteemed judges. The first- and second-place winners, who will receive $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, will continue to Nationals. The third-place winner will receive $500.

1 st Place: Aaliyah Taylor – A.T. Teen Publishing Workshop, Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship The mission of A. T Teen Publishing Workshop is to help bring the stories of teens suffering from bullying, anxiety or any other social issues to light, and help them change the lives of youth.

Place: 2 nd Place: Bryonna Grant-Webb - The Vault, Propel Braddock Hills High School The Vault’s skin care products are safe for all skin types and offer transparent labeling that provide a sense of security and confidence, while being beneficial for the body.

Place: 3 rd Place: Sierra Fisher - Sierra’s Fidget Workshop, Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship Sierra's Fidget Workshop brings schoolchildren an opportunity to create custom fidget spinners, poppers, and other tools to relieve anxiety, along with coaching about managing their own anxiety. Schools and organizations can also purchase curriculum and tools to host their own workshops.

Place:

“Young people are changing the world—there is no question about it. We are so proud of every student and their commitment to entrepreneurship,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, CEO of NFTE. “Each young entrepreneur’s innovative idea signifies an opportunity to address key challenges facing communities around the globe. We activate the entrepreneurial mindset in young people, and this is critical to growing businesses, economies, and communities.”

The competition took place on June 9 at University City Science Center with a panel of esteemed judges, including:

Ryan A. Carrozza, Senior Manager, Assurance, EY

Curt Myers, President & COO, Fulton Financial Corporation | Chairman & CEO, Fulton Bank

Tiffaney Waters, Chief Operating Officer, EducationWorks

Tiffany (Tif) Wilson, President & CEO, University City Science Center

Ellen Oiler, Senior Director, Business Financing, PayPal

The NFTE Mid-Atlantic: Philadelphia Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by Alcove, EY, Fulton Bank, Inspiroz and Santander, with signature support from DSA, Evergreen Apartment Group, and the University City Science Center. Associate support was provided by Alliance Bernstein, CFGI, Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP, and Mary Kay Inc.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 50,000+ students annually in 25 states across the U.S. and offers programs in 18 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com.

