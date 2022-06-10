New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284604/?utm_source=GNW





The global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is expected to grow from $1.33 billion in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The market is expected to grow to $1.64 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.



The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market consists of sales of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy devices.Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy is a method used to measure light absorbance in the ultraviolet and visible ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum.



These devices find their application in analytical chemistry for the quantitative determination of different analytes, such as transition metal ions, highly conjugated organic compounds, and biological macromolecules.



The main types of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy are single-beam system, double-beam system, array-based system, and handheld system.A single-beam system utilizes one beam of light that passes through the sample and the intensity of the light reflected from a reference is measured without the sample.



The various applications included are industrial applications, physical chemistry studies, life science studies, environmental studies, academic applications, life science research and development, and quality assurance and quality control. The various end-users involved are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, agriculture and food industries, and environmental testing labs.



North America was the largest region in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The outbreak of COVID-19 led to an increase in the production of pharmaceutical drugs and demand for vaccines and fueled the growth of the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market.Due to increased demand for certain drugs during the pandemic, the demand for ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy instruments also grew for research and the development of new medications and vaccines.



UV Vis spectrophotometry provides fast, easy, and accurate characterization of components such as nucleic acids, proteins, additives/preservatives and can impact the time-to-result for both downstream and upstream processes including quality control. According to a study by Mettler Toledo, these instruments were extremely crucial for the development of the COVID-19 vaccines, and thus supported the growth of the market.



The companies in the market are increasingly investing in the handheld or portable ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market, which allows consumers to make informed decisions on the spot, thus saving valuable time.Major companies operating in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy sector are focused on developing portable technological solutions for ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy.



For instance, in December 2019, Shimadzu, a Japanese analytical instrumentation company, launched six new UV-VIS spectrophotometer models under the UV-i Selection brand, which have improved portability amongst other characteristics.The six UV-i Range models are SolidSpec-3700i, UV-2700i, UV-1900i, UV3600i Plus, SolidSpec-3700i DUV and UV-2600i.



UV-i Selection systems are ideal for several applications, including, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and academics.



In April 2020, Wiley, a USA-based company that focuses on academic publishing and instructional materials acquired Bio-Rad Laboratories informatics products including the company spectroscopy software and spectral databases for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition adds expertise, content, and powerful software to the Wiley science solutions segment.



Bio-Rad Laboratories is a USA-based manufacturer and distributor of life science research products, clinical diagnostics, and analytical instrumentation.



The countries covered in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





