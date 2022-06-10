New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284603/?utm_source=GNW





The global wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to grow from $30.17 billion in 2021 to $31.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The market is expected to grow to $36.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.



The wastewater treatment equipment market consists of sales of wastewater treatment equipment and related services. Wastewater treatment equipment is used to treat solid, liquid, gaseous, or radioactive substances, remediation, and processing of effluent wastewater and waste matter from households, businesses, and other organizations.



The main equipment in wastewater treatment equipment is filtration equipment, membrane equipment, thermal distillation equipment and evaporators, and disinfection equipment.Membrane equipment is a barrier in water treatment that allows water to pass through while preventing undesired substances from passing through as well.



The application areas of wastewater treatment equipment include municipal, and industrial with primary, secondary, and tertiary processes that are smooth and textured.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wastewater treatment equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the wastewater treatment equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The wastewater treatment equipment market is being driven by a rapidly increasing disposal of wastewater from the industrial as well as residential sectors.The high quantity of wastewater being disposed of is increasing the necessity to treat the water using wastewater treatment equipment.



According to a research study published by the European Environment Agency (EEA), the percentage of the residential population disposing of wastewater in northern European countries is always above 80 % out of which more than 70 % received tertiary wastewater treatment.Furthermore, in central European countries, the proportion of the population connected to urban wastewater treatment in southern, south-eastern, and eastern Europe is 97% out of which 75% are receiving tertiary wastewater treatment.



According to the international water association (IWA)’s wastewater report, the Philippines accounted for about a million cubic meters of wastewater disposed of every year by industrial sectors in the Manila Bay and Laguna Lake. These factors are driving the wastewater treatment equipment market.



The wastewater treatment equipment market is being restrained by high installation and operational costs of the equipment, leading to indirect investment.The wastewater treatment apparatus is equipped with a sophisticated programmable logic controller (PLC) system and instrumentation system that increase the overall equipment costs and energy consumption costs.



Further, the high energy consumption of wastewater treatment equipment leads to a high cost of operation and maintenance due to a large amount of sludge generated. For instance, most wastewater generated in Sri Lanka is untreated, with about 65.3 million liters/day of domestic wastewater left untreated in the capital city of Colombo. According to a report by Black & Veatch on the Wastewater industry, managing capital costs and operational costs are the major challenges of the wastewater industry. Also, according to a report by the UN (United Nations) on water quality, 80% of sewage in developing countries is discharged untreated directly into water bodies, and industries across the world dump an estimated 300-400 MT of polluted waste in water bodies every year to reduce treatment costs. For instance, in Finland, an initial investment of 7000 to 10000 euros is required to install a modern on-site wastewater treatment plant. Further, the operating costs for the same are also high as they comprise the chemical, electricity, and service agreement cost.



The increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors is the latest trend in the wastewater treatment equipment market.The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical devices that communicate over the internet.



The environmental sensors measure pollution-causing particles in air and water, thereby monitoring air or water quality.It also senses radiations and hazardous chemicals in the environment.



A majority of the organizations that function in the water industry depend on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to monitor the water distribution systems.The use of IoT in water systems uses smart sensors that detect information about the water quality, temperature changes, pressure changes, and potentially any chemical leaks.



For instance, companies in the water treatment industry such as Biz4solutions company, are providing innovative solutions for effective wastewater management and water testing analytics through IoT systematic water management to manage water recycling, reduce the number of water leakages, and efficiently manage wastewater.



The wastewater treatment equipment market in the USA is regulated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The EPA has established standards for secondary treatment of wastewater for publicly owned treatment works (POTWs).



These standards have certain technology-based requirements for municipal wastewater treatment.The EPA specified a list of products approved state-wise for onsite treatment of wastewater.



Governments globally are continuously investing in environmental regulations and policies to be implemented by businesses, manufacturing companies, and even households.The US government passed the Frank R.



Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act specifying guidelines for companies in the chemicals industry for proper management, storage, and disposal of mercury to preserve state environmental authorities related to air, water, waste disposal, and treatment. Further, the EPA also specifies national standards for decentralized wastewater treatment. In addition, regulatory bodies such as National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) formulate and develop onsite wastewater treatment standards.



The countries covered in the wastewater treatment equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





