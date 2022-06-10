New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Xylitol Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284602/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Roquette Freres, Shandong Futaste Co. Ltd., Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Zuchem Inc., Hangzhou Shouxing Bio-Technology Co. Ltd, and O’laughlin Industries Co. Ltd.



The global xylitol market is expected to grow from $1,053.07 million in 2021 to $1,118.28 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The market is expected to grow to $1,387.54 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.



The xylitol market consists of sales of xylitol by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a naturally occurring alcohol, usually found in fruits and vegetables.Xylitol is a calorie-free sugar alternative with a low glycemic index.



It is found in a variety of goods, ranging from sugar-free chewing gum to toothpaste, is used in baking, and as a tabletop sweetener. Xylitol also improves dental health, possesses antioxidant properties, and prevents ear infections.



The main types of xylitol are wood fibrous sweetener, birch xylitol, corn xylitol, and others.The wood fibrous sweeteners are obtained from the xylan-rich portion of hardwoods and are used in meats, prepared food, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and animal feed.



The different forms include solid, liquid and are used in food and beverages, oral hygiene products, cosmetics and toiletries, pharmaceuticals, others.



North America was the largest region in the xylitol market in 2021.Europe was the second-largest region in the xylitol market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rising demand for sugar-free confectionery is expected to drive the growth of the xylitol market in the coming years.There is an increasing awareness and knowledge about the harmful effects of sugar consumption.



As a result, people are seeking out sugar-free options as part of an effort to eat healthily.The increasing focus to avoid sugar in a regular diet and eat healthily has led to the adoption of natural alternative sweeteners such as xylitol and stevia.



For instance, in 2021, according to Forbes, an American business journal, Lily’s Sweets, a US-based sugar-free chocolate company has registered a 55% revenue rise year-over-year. Therefore, the rising demand for sugar-free confectionery propels the growth of the xylitol market.



The increasing investment is an emerging trend in the xylitol market.Major companies operating in the xylitol sector are focused on investments to strengthen their position.



For instance, in December 2019, Fazer Group, a Finland-based food company invested $47.26 million (€40 million) to use the oat hull in the production of xylitol as a raw material. The innovation in product manufacturing using the unique process and the raw material is supposed to reduce cost and will cater to the market needs for the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.



In December 2021, Whole Earth Brands, Inc., a US-based food company brand acquired Wholesome Sweeteners for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition broadens whole earth’s diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delectable products, which meet rising consumer requirements for natural and plant-based dietary options, baking ingredients, and flavor profiles. Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated is a US-based company that focuses on organic sweeteners.



The countries covered in the xylitol market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284602/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________