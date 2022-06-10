The Global Coal Gasification Market is expected to grow by $ 10.36 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coal Gasification Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784017/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the coal gasification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global energy demand, rising government support, and the economic benefits of coal gasification.

The coal gasification market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The coal gasification market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chemicals

• Fuels

• Power



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rise in global coal production as one of the prime reasons driving the coal gasification market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in adoption of clean energy technologies and rising collaborations in the coal gasification market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coal gasification market vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, Chiyoda Corp., Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., L Air Liquide SA, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Oxeye Energy Holdings Ltd., Regius Synfuels Ltd., SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC, Siemens AG, Swan Hills Synfuels LLP, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., and thyssenkrupp AG. Also, the coal gasification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

