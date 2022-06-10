The Global Truck Bedliners Market is expected to grow by $ 1.13 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck Bedliners Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775123/?utm_source=GNW

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the truck bedliners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing sales of pickup trucks, increasing availability of truck accessories offered by OEMs, and rising uptake of spray-on bed liners.

The truck bedliners market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The truck bedliners market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Drop-in

• Spray-on



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of pure polyurea in spray-on bedliners as one of the prime reasons driving the truck bedliners market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in drop-in Bedliner manufacturing and increasing use of the Bedliner for full-exterior coating will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the truck bedliners market covers the following areas:

• Truck bedliners market sizing

• Truck bedliners market forecast

• Truck bed liners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck bed liners market vendors that include Carlisle Companies Inc., DualLiner LLC, Eastern Polymer Group Public Co. Ltd., Fabick Inc., Industrial Polymers Corp., Kruger Family Industries, LINE-X LLC, Penda, POR 15, Rhino Linings Corp., RPM International Inc., Scorpion Protective Coatings Inc., Simmons Industries Inc., Speedokote LLC Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Truck Hero Inc., U POL Ltd., Ultimate Linings Ltd., Vandapac Co. Ltd., and WeatherTech Direct LLC. Also, the truck bedliners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

