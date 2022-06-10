Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC: UVSS) Appoints Alessandro Patti for Chief Technical Officer

SHERIDAN, WY, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) proudly announces the appointment of Alessandro Patti as Chief Technical Officer. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, states, “We are tremendously excited about this appointment as Mr. Patti is a recognized world leader in the Web3 and Crypto/NFT industry. Mr. Patti has been involved in a wide range of blockchain projects and brings an unparalleled depth of experience and forward thinking. As we move forward to provide consulting for Metaverse, Web3, and NFT projects, Mr. Patti will play an integral leadership role in generating new revenue streams for the company.

Mr. Patti’s experience includes being the CTO and Founder of AGP Solutions. Alex has repeatedly been brought in to solve enterprise class IT infrastructure challenges using cutting edge technology, industry best practices and outstanding communication skills. Alex seamlessly bridges the gap between business and technical teams, effectively being able to translate technology transformations to business speak. An overview of Alex’s clients include Star Management Services (led global IT startup during growth of company from 200 employees to 4,000+), Mauser Corporation USA, West Corporation/InterCall (following multiple M&As, built a smarter supportable, scalable, resilient, global IT environment, now the company baseline), E&S Foods, AGT Intl., CIT, AIS Systems, ATS GROUP LTD, 4-D Security, 3i-Mind Inc., Custodia Group NL, MKTG, CoActive Marketing Group, Terra Tech Corp and Hillview Med. He has also held permanent IT leadership roles, Founder, CEO, CTO, Director of IT, system administrator, and exchange engineering roles within MKTG, Inc.; Citigroup, Microsoft Consulting Services, GE Consulting Group, PSYBLOCK and Chubb Computer Services.

True to his craft, Mr. Patti views technological pain points as potential opportunities. For example, recognizing that one of the major pain points in commercial data-mining buildout exists in thermal management, Mr. Patti effectively prototyped, and rapidly deployed a revolutionary mining pod that simultaneously supported both GPU and ASIC computational assets to power ancillary heating solutions. The project was able to utilize all heat output to power nearby greenhouses through an advanced HVAC system. This revolutionary design proved to be a stable and profitable mining operation, while also saving hundreds of thousands in greenhouse heating costs within the first year of deployment. To date, Mr. Patti has consulted and worked closely with dozens of Blockchain and data-mining operations to achieve similar best in class results; bringing decades of best practice and innovative solutions to this rapidly maturing industry.

Core Specialties

Fundamental skillset includes Emerging Technologies – Development and Deployment; | WEB3 / BlockChain / NFT Discovery and Business Development and Implementaion | Tokenomics Modeling and Deployment |Cloud-based Infrastructures; Data Center Team Leadership | Systems Architecture; Vendor Management | Contract Negotiation; M&As | Post-merger Integration; Carrier-grade and Enterprise Infrastructures; Cybersecurity | Network Security; Business Continuity | Disaster Recovery; IT Strategy Planning & Execution; Virtualization | Telecommunication Solutions; Risk Management | Controls & Compliance; and Hyper-convergence Technologies.

Additional Company highlights are as follows:

Mr.‌ Robert Munck,‌ Executive Vice President‌ ‌of‌ Critical Solutions, Inc.‌ (OTC Pink: CSLI) ‌adds,‌ ‌''This is a great milestone for all the shareholders of Universal Systems, Inc. and our parent company, Critical Solutions, Inc. We are proud to have Alessandro Patti building shareholder value with Universal Systems. We believe that Web3 combined with multi-media capabilities will be able to provide unique and in-demand consulting services that ensure profitability and sustainability in the marketplace via digitization and brand influence.”

Mr. Lane states, “The short-term goal for the next six months at Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro is to generate profitable revenues streams with upfront consulting fees paid to the company for our Web3 Consulting, Film & Music Production, and Social Brand Influence. Each one of these revenue streams has a key common component of Royalty Streams. Our focus is to develop a library of assets that provides a 15–20 years stream of royalties for our shareholders.”

Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, concludes, “We also want to reiterate that no reverse split is planned, and we are confident in the direction of the company.”

About Universal Systems, Inc.

Universal Systems, Inc. / Digital Distro Solutions (OTC Pink: UVSS) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. The focus of the incoming company is Web3 consulting services for multi-media production, distribution, with social brand influence to film and music productions. Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO, is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music composition for two upcoming feature productions. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 286,049,052 Outstanding and 76,836,847 shares in the Float. The company is being renamed Digital Distro Solutions.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/Digi_Distro .

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://CriticalSolutionsInc.com/ .

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/CSLI_Solutions .

