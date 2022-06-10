The Global Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 2.01 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764040/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the failure analysis test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing importance of failure analysis in industries and research institutions, the availability of several service providers (laboratories) for failure analysis, and the growth of end-user industries.

The failure analysis test equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The failure analysis test equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Focused ion beam

• Dual-beam system

• Electron microscope



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for tabletop electron microscopes from research institutions as one of the prime reasons driving the failure analysis test equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of correlative electron microscopy and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the failure analysis test equipment market covers the following areas:

• Failure analysis test equipment market sizing

• Failure analysis test equipment market forecast

• Failure analysis test equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading failure analysis test equipment market vendors that include A and D Co. Ltd., Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd., Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG. Also, the failure analysis test equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

