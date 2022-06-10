The Global Mackerel Market is expected to grow by $ 374.91 million during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mackerel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761968/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mackerel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of mackerel, the growing focus of vendors on offering canned seafood in attractive packaging, and increasing accessibility and availability through organized retailing.

The mackerel market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The mackerel market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Frozen and processed mackerel

• Fresh mackerel



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the mackerel market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in e-commerce and clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mackerel market covers the following areas:

• Mackerel market sizing

• Mackerel market forecast

• Mackerel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mackerel market vendors that include Bolton Group Srl, Cornelis Vrolijk, Etosha Fishing Corp., FCF Fishery Co. Ltd., Iceland Foods Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corp., NOREBO Holding, Phil-am Trading Inc., Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd., Sea Harvest Corp. (Pty) Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL. Also, the mackerel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

