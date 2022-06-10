The Global Air Filter Cartridges Market is expected to grow by $ 21.18 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Filter Cartridges Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761945/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the air filter cartridges market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for process and environmental safety in industries, the replacement of air filters due to the introduction of the ISO 16890 standard, and the demand for HVAC systems in data centers.

The air filter cartridges market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The air filter cartridges market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the demand for air filter cartridges from semiconductor- and nano-processing-manufacturing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the air filter cartridges market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing awareness of IAQ and growing demand for air filter cartridges from additive-manufacturing plants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air filter cartridges market covers the following areas:

• Air filter cartridges market sizing

• Air filter cartridges market forecast

• Air filter cartridges market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air filter cartridges market vendors that include 3M Co., Absolent Group AB, Camfil AB, Cummins Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., Freudenberg SE, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kalthoff Luftfilter und Filtermedien GmbH, Micronics Filtration LLC, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Purafil Inc., Sharp Corp., SPX FLOW Inc., and U.S. Air Filtration Inc. Also, the air filter cartridges market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

