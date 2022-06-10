Multifamily Industry Leaders Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente Mark Milestone in Their Webcast Series

NEW ORLEANS, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multifamily housing industry leaders Kerry W. Kirby, founder and CEO of 365 Connect, an award-winning technology firm serving the multifamily housing industry, and Ernest F. Oriente, a property management expert and founder of PowerHour, are excited to announce the launch of their 150th webcast together. The special edition webcast, Looking Back and Moving Forward Across Topics and Trends, is scheduled to air on June 15, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Looking Back and Moving Forward Across Topics and Trends will delve into trends the two thought leaders have been following across their vast library of webcasts. The pair will discuss what monumental changes they have witnessed across the industry, from digital transformation to rental demographic shifts, as well as the effects changes have had on operations. The segment also explores advancements in digital inclusion, the amenities race, and the extensive need for more affordable housing options.

Covering a comprehensive spectrum of topics, Kirby and Oriente have met monthly since 2007, to deliver their unique perspectives on the market. Their podcast, MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast Series, has reached over one million listeners from around the world, broadcasting across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Pandora. Along the way, the duo has earned multiple highly acclaimed global awards for their industry-focused series.

Oriente stated, "What an honor it is to reach this milestone. Kerry and I started this journey with a mission to provide listeners with a mix of time-tested and leading-edge strategies, across a wide range of topics to the more than 12 million professionals who serve our industry. We strive to offer diverse and intriguing content so our audience may accommodate the unprecedented growth occurring in our industry."

Initially starting as a passion project for Kirby and Oriente, the MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast Series delivers original content that discusses the significance of technology within modern multifamily housing operations and provides innovative growth strategies for gaining traction within that very market. With a combined experience of over 50 years in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby have presented on topics such as digital transformation, contactless communities, vendor relationships, and recruiting team members. After all these years, they remain passionate and committed to discussing informative and thought-provoking monthly content.

Kirby concluded, "Ernest and I have spent more than a decade diligently watching the multifamily marketplace. Today, 43 million Americans call a rental apartment their home, and the rental housing industry and its residents are responsible for contributing over 3.4 trillion dollars to the national economy. It is our goal to highlight the shifts occurring in the market, which allows our audience to prepare for changes in our industry. I am excited to share this milestone webcast with our growing base of listeners from across with globe."

To explore webcast content, visit MultifamilyBiz.com.

MULTIFAMILYBIZ + POWERHOUR WEBCAST SERIES: Founded by multifamily housing industry thought leaders Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente, the award-winning MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast is a monthly series of comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming. The webcasts are presented and hosted on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform for the multifamily housing industry, which delivers news, events, and resources to more than one million monthly visitors.

