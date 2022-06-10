RemSleep Holdings Inc. Submits Application For Uplisting to OTCQB

Tampa, FL, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemSleep Holdings Inc (OTC PINK: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients, today announced that the company has officially filed its application for OTCQB® status with otcmarkets.com.

The company anticipates receiving a decision on the application in approximately 3-4 weeks. The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB® will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news outlets, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB® is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such, and because of this, most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Because the OTCQB® dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB®. Historically, companies that have made it to the OTCQB® tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB® will assist our company in providing greater shareholder value by allowing us to achieve greater market visibility, expand our potential prospective investor pool, greater share price stability, along with increased trading liquidity within the investment community. We look forward to broadening our company exposure to a larger and more diverse demographic of both domestic and international investors,” stated Tom Wood, RemSleep CEO. Wood continued “Uplisting to OTCQB® is the one of several exciting developments we have on the horizon. We are confident in obtaining FDA approval for our patented DeltaWave CPAP nasal interface, and our subsequent upcoming 510k FDA application for our 2nd CPAP mask. We also have our recent CPAP machine distribution deal that is progressing well, and are currently transitioning from a pre-revenue company to a positive cash flow and profitable company. I could not be more excited for what we have in store for our investors and the entire CPAP industry as a whole. We believe that are positioning RemSleep to be a disruptive force within the CPAP industry for years to come.”

For More Information See: OTCQB Eligibility Requirements

About OTC Markets Group and the OTCQB® Venture Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. We organize these securities into three markets based on the quality and timeliness of information a company provides to investors: the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market. We utilize the power of technology to make markets more efficient, empowering a broad range of companies to improve their investor experience - all without the cost, complexity and resource drain common with an exchange listing.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, may not be in bankruptcy and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

https://www.otcmarkets.com

About RemSleep Holdings Inc.

RemSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of Sleep Apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the RemSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from Sleep Apnea. www.remsleep.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

