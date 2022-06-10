The Global Coal Handling Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 2.25 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751912/?utm_source=GNW

25 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. Our report on the coal handling equipment market in the mining industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for coal from end-user industries in Southeast Asia, Africa, Russia, and Turkey, increasing use of automation in coal mining, and investments in new coal mining sites.

The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Underground mining

• Surface mining

• Coal processing



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the electrification of mining equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the coal handling equipment market growth in the mining industry during the next few years. Also, developments in carbon capture and storage (CCU) and emerging trend of rental business in mining industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on coal handling equipment market in the mining industry covers the following areas:

• Coal handling equipment market sizing

• Coal handling equipment market forecast

• Coal handling equipment market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coal handling equipment market vendors in the mining industry that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Epiroc AB, FEECO International Inc., General Kinematics Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., KBR Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Liebherr International AG, N.M. Heilig B.V., RPM Solutions, Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, SANY Group, Terex Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Also, the coal handling equipment market in the mining industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

