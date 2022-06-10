The Global Nicotine Patch Market is expected to grow by $ 363.81 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nicotine Patch Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749193/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the nicotine patch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits of using nicotine patches, rising number of organized retailing outlets distributing nicotine patches, and increasing number of people trying to quit smoking.

The nicotine patch market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The nicotine patch market is segmented as below:

By Product

• 24-hour nicotine patch

• 16-hour nicotine patch



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the nicotine patch market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with smoking and increasing awareness about the harmful effects of cigarette smoking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on nicotine patch market covers the following areas:

• Nicotine patch market sizing

• Nicotine patch market forecast

• Nicotine patch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nicotine patch market vendors that include British American Tobacco Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Cigna Corp., Cipla Health Ltd., CVS Health Corp., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Itaconix Corp., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Pierre Fabre SA, Rusan Pharma Ltd., Target Corp., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Walmart Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Johnson and Johnson. Also, the nicotine patch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749193/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________