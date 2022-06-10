New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Panel Antenna Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Frequency, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283425/?utm_source=GNW

These antennas have a high gain in a small, low-profile package and are exceptionally durable and waterproof, allowing them to last for years in tough settings. Airborne and distant ground surveillance, border patrol, video transmission, tactical support, as well as uninterrupted connection to the control center are all provided by unmanned systems. Installing, configuring, and maintaining parabolic antennas are difficult. Simple plug-and-play setup and maintenance are among the major benefits of a flat panel antenna. Many government vehicles, energy firms, and non-governmental groups use low-cost flat-panel antennas that provide higher bandwidth than L-band. As the demand for autonomous systems grows, the requirement for antennas with longer ranges for payloads and C4I2SR missions also increases.



A satellite antenna serves as a data modem for transmitting signals to a satellite. These antennas are designed for satellite-based communications. Flat panel satellite antennas use phased array technology and offer a variety of uses in the military, satellite television, naval, and commercial aircraft radar. Satellite antennas with flat panels provide a reliable worldwide connection. They are resistant to all kinds of adverse weather conditions because of their rugged design. Due to an increase in demand for Communication on the Move, demand for flat panel antennas is also increasing (COTM). Due to technological advancements in the satellite sector, flat panel satellite antennas are gaining popularity for use in terrestrial, aeronautical, and maritime applications.



The market’s growth can also be linked to the increased demand for defense systems and the proliferation of innovation, which has led to a wider use of flat antennas. Additionally, the demand for connectivity in commercial aircraft has been steadily increasing, necessitating the deployment of phased array technology for satellite communication due to the operating environment.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak caused a significant downfall to various economies all over the world. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus slowed down numerous businesses globally. In addition, due to the rapid spread of the infection, governments all over the world were forced to impose countrywide lockdowns. Due to the travel restrictions under the lockdown, the supply chain of various goods, as well as intermediate goods, was significantly disrupted. Moreover, the lockdown also caused a considerable hindrance to various manufacturing facilities worldwide. Due to the fatal impact on the industrial sector in several countries as a result of the pandemic lockdown, COVID-19 had a substantial influence on the flat panel antenna market.



Market Growth Factors



Surging demand for electronically steered phased array flat panel antennas



Flat panel antennas with electronically steered beams are ultra-thin antennas that electronically capture, steer, and hold a beam to any satellite. These antennas have a high-performance efficiency in a small, low-profile size, and they’re incredibly durable and weatherproof, allowing them to last for years in difficult settings. As a result, there has been an increase in demand for these antennas in a number of important situations. Electronically directed phased flat panel antennas have become more popular as the demand for connectivity for communication solutions on moving surfaces for platforms like commercial vehicles, railways, military vehicles, and boats has grown. Even when bases like trains, military vehicles, or boats are in motion, these antennas can detect and maintain satellite links.



Rising growth of the Automotive and Industrial sector



Automotive and industrial applications are observing an increase in the utilization of flat panel antennas. Due to this, various market players are increasing their efforts in the sector of flat panel antenna manufacturing sector. Various new and advanced innovations are being introduced across the market due to the rising efforts of these market players. Therefore, several new developments would be introduced in these antennas over the forecasting years. For instance, Hybrid Beam Antenna was launched by Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., a major solutions and service supplier of wireless and information communication systems, in March 2020.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of professional workforce



In the aerospace sector, various developing and under-developed countries lack a competent technical workforce. This is owing to the lack of adequate educational infrastructure across these countries. Moreover, the government of these countries does not comprise enough financial capabilities to provide the required knowledge to their citizens. Lack of required knowledge and skills can cause significant mishaps during operations. Moreover, the maintenance of a flat panel antenna also requires appropriate and professional knowledge. Potential workforce concerns have an impact on the effectiveness and safety of space operations, limiting the number of space exploration flights and posing a hurdle to the flat panel antenna market’s growth.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Electronically steered and Mechanically steered. In 2021, the mechanically steered segment recorded a significant revenue share of the flat panel antenna market. A gimbal is a mechanism made up of rings rotated at particular angles that was initially used to keep a horizontal instrument like a chronometer or compass in a moving ship or plane. A typical Ku/Ka-band antenna is a multi-gimbal, which means the antenna is mechanically controlled to point directly at a satellite by rotating, raising, and lowering the antenna to face the satellite utilizing azimuth and elevation axes, i.e. gimbals. Motors adjust polarization on most gimbal antennas automatically and mechanically. This type of flat panel antenna is used in areas of low-connectivity wider areas such as oceans and deserts. Therefore, this factor is estimated to increase the demand for this type of antenna in the defense sector. This factor would significantly accelerate the growth of this segment of the market over the forecast years.



Frequency Outlook



Based on Frequency, the market is segmented into Ku, K & Ka band and C & X band. In 2021, the Ku, k and ka segment registered the largest revenue share of the flat panel antenna market. Attributed to the benefits offered by Ku, K, and Ka frequency, which include increased bandwidth and support for applications that require high transmission power. To close RF communications with satellites orbiting at heights far away from the surface of the earth, Ku- and Ka-Band satellite operations require extremely directional antennas. Traditional geostationary satellite systems, which do not require tracking because the satellite’s relative position to the user terminal is stable over time, generally use fixed parabolic reflectors. To sustain connectivity, LEO constellations require tracking as well as satellite-to-satellite handovers. Due to this, the demand for this antenna with Ku, K, and Ka frequency class is rapidly increasing. Hence, this factor is estimated to observe significant growth over the forecasting years.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Military, Aviation, Commercial, Telecommunications, and Others. In 2021, the commercial segment procured a substantial revenue share of the flat panel antenna market. The commercial sector caters to a wide range of applications, including commercial ships, watercraft, superyachts, passenger vehicles, and more. Flat panel antennas are smaller and more discrete than the massive radars that are commonly employed on large ships for broadband satellite connections. These flat panel antennas feature ESA OR phased array antennas that track satellites electronically while remaining fixed, eliminating the requirement for moving pieces that could malfunction. As a result, increased demand for such antennas in various commercial applications is propelling the flat panel antenna market forward. Hence, the growth of this segment is estimated to flourish throughout the coming years.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the flat panel antenna market. The increasing growth of the regional market is attributed to the robust investments of the regional countries. The investment connection between and the United States and Canada is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive. Canada’s strong economic fundamentals, proximity to the US market, highly qualified workforce, and vast resources all appeal to US investors. In 2016, the United States had USD 363 billion in foreign direct investment in Canada, accounting for more than half of Canada’s entire FDI stock of USD 600 billion. In the United States, Canada’s FDI stock reached USD 454 billion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kymeta Corporation, Hanwha Phasor Ltd., TTI Norte S.L., ThinKom Solutions, Inc., Isotropic Systems Ltd., L-com Global Connectivity, OneWeb, ST Engineering iDirect, Inc., China Starwin Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Flat Panel Antenna Market



Dec-2021: Kymeta signed a joint development agreement with OneWeb, the LEO satellite communications company. Following this partnership, the companies would bring an innovative flat panel electronically steered user terminal that can be operated on the OneWeb network to facilitate land fixed application. Moreover, this product would also unlock various mobile applications such as maritime, land mobile, and others.



Sep-2021: ThinKom teamed up with Panasonic, a major Japanese multinational conglomerate company. Under this collaboration, the companies would jointly develop a next-generation Ku-band antenna named ThinAir.



Aug-2021: L-com launched a new range of low-PIM rated, Omni, ceiling, and flat panel antennas. The new product range aimed to address sub-6 GHz in-building connectivity. These latest antennas feature 600 MHz to 6 GHz operation, less than -150 dBc PIM rating, SISO, and 2x2 MIMO configurations. They also fuel Type-N and 4.3-10 connector options, low-profile ceiling mounts for enhanced aesthetics, and compatibility with every global sub-6 GHz 5G bands consisting extended CBRS and UNII-1.



Aug-2021: Hanwha Phasor came into a partnership with Plexus, a leader in supply chain and aftermarket services. Following this partnership, Plexus would supply product development design and support, for manufacture, test development as well as optimization services for the supply chain.



Aug-2020: Kymeta acquired Lepton Global Solutions, a provider of flexible, customized service plans and solutions. With this acquisition, the company aimed to increase its capabilities to unlock new growth prospects across the US defense and government customers around the world.



Jan-2020: Isotropic entered into a partnership with Kymeta, a satellite communications company. Under this partnership, Isotropic would conduct over-the-air testing on the u7 antenna of Kymeta.



Oct-2019: Singapore Technologies Engineering Europe took over Newtec Group, an industry-leading manufacturer of sorting machinery. This acquisition would enable the company to integrate Newtec’s unique capabilities into its portfolio in order to develop a highly differentiated global Satcom business group.



Sep-2019: iDirect Government completed its acquisition of Glowlink Communications Technology, a Provider of satellite communication services. With this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its Satcom offerings with tailored technology to protect mission-critical communications. Moreover, this acquisition would also benefit the user community of iDirectGov by improving product resilience against signal interference.



Nov-2018: Kymeta partnered with Lepton Global Solutions, a leading provider of satellite communications solutions. This partnership would meet the crucial requirements of reliable and trusted on-the-move satellite communications capabilities remotely.



