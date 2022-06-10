New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eucalyptus Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Nature, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283424/?utm_source=GNW

Eucalyptus oil has a broad array of functions, such as repellant, medicinal, aroma, antibacterial, flavoring, and industrial applications. To extract eucalyptus oil, the leaves of several eucalyptus varieties such as eucalyptus kochii, eucalyptus globulus, and eucalyptus polybractea are steamed & distilled. Eucalyptus oil has a variety of therapeutic properties. According to studies, eucalyptus oil can help cure respiratory infections by destroying viruses, bacteria, and fungi. It’s also used to treat toenail fungus, bronchitis, plaque gingivitis, and asthma, among other things.



Large investments in specialized equipment are required to produce eucalyptus oil, which may impede the international eucalyptus oil market’s growth. Moreover, there has been an increase in the use of eucalyptus oil in a range of applications, which is expected to drive market growth shortly. Collaboration and mergers of the companies along with the release of new solutions, are allowing market participants to expand worldwide.



Eucalyptus oil is derived from Eucalyptus, a wide species of flowering shrubs and trees, via steam distillation. It is native to Australia, while some of its species can also be found in New Guinea and Indonesia. The Eucalyptus globulus, an evergreen tree that is one of Australia’s most frequently farmed species, is one of the largest causes of eucalyptus essential oil.



Eucalyptus leaves were used by Australian aborigines to cure injuries and prevent infection. The diluted oil can still be applied to the skin to reduce inflammation and improve healing. Eucalyptus oil is available in the form of lotions or ointments. These items can be used to treat small burns or injuries that can be addressed at home. Eucalyptus oil has the potential to be used as a diabetic therapy.



COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on all economic sectors and industries around the world. The disruptions are largely due to lockdown protocols created and implemented by countries around the world as a health strategy to minimize the influence of the pandemic’s spread on the world population. Production halts, limits on people and commodities movement, logistical constraints, borders bans, and a slowdown in commerce and economic activity have all resulted from the COVID-19 lockdown measures. This has had a negative impact on the eucalyptus oil market throughout the pandemic. As eucalyptus oil is a non-essential substance, shipping limitations have limited its availability. Furthermore, the eucalyptus oil market was maintained in the short term due to the increased use of eucalyptus oil in the pharmaceutical sector.



Increasing demand for Eucalyptus Oil in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products



The growing demand for personal care products is being caused by increasing disposable income and growing awareness among many people about the significance of keeping a skincare routine. Eucalyptus oil is commonly used in skin care products because it contains characteristics that are helpful to the skin. Eucalyptus is full of antioxidants and flavonoids, both of which defend the skin from oxidative stress. Eucalyptus also contains wound-healing properties, making it useful for bug bites, small wounds, ulcers, and contusions. According to several research, eucalyptus has great efficiency in curing the herpes simplex virus. These variables may have a significant impact on the growth of the eucalyptus oil market.



Growing demand of Eucalyptus oil in Food sector



Eucalyptus oil is a flavoring additive found in a variety of cuisines, baked goods, confectionery, and beverages. It is also utilized in gluten-free and organic food items. Consumption of organic foods is becoming increasingly popular around the world. Furthermore, gluten-free products are becoming increasingly popular. The market for eucalyptus oil is growing as a result of these factors. The inclusion of eucalyptus oil in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements could help to enhance the growth structure. Eucalyptus oil’s antibacterial properties have attributed to its increasing popularity. Many consumers are becoming more fascinated with organic food products, which could lead to good growth potential for the organic market.



Expensive costs of Eucalyptus Oil



However, producing a small ounce of eucalyptus oil necessitates an absurdly large quantity of eucalyptus leaves. Furthermore, both consumers and manufacturers are becoming greatly worried about resource depletion. The manufacturing of eucalyptus oil is a costly process that necessitates a significant capital investment in specialized equipment. Oils are produced from plant components, and the climate in which the plants are produced has a significant impact on the quality and amount of the oil produced. Even the existence of certain synthetic chemicals in essential oil is sometimes dependent on the plant’s growth environment as well as the cultivator’s farming choices.



Based on Nature, the market is segmented into Conventional and Organic. The Organic segment witnessed the significant growth in the revenue share in the Eucalyptus Oil Market in 2021. Chemicals and fertilizers are not used in the production or processing of organic eucalyptus oil products. As a result, people would prefer natural eucalyptus oil to traditional eucalyptus oil. Organically approved eucalyptus oil products are now employed in a wide range of applications, including food and drinks, medicines, and cosmetics. Organic labels like "Contain Organic Ingredients," "100% Organic," "Made with Organic," and "Certified Organic/USDA Organic" guarantee that the items are organic.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Therapeutics & Cosmetics, Food & Hypermarkets/ Beverages, Aromatherapy, and Fragrances. The therapeutics & cosmetics segment garnered the largest revenue share in the Eucalyptus Oil Market in 2021. The eucalyptus oil market is predicted to grow due to rising cosmetics companies’ initiatives to substitute synthetic chemicals with natural products, as well as increasing customer awareness of organic cosmetics’ medical benefits. Eucalyptus oil boosts ceramide synthesis, which helps to keep the skin moisturized, relieve irritation, and prevent UVB-induced collagen breakdown.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, and Others. The Online channel segment witnessed the substantial revenue share in the Eucalyptus Oil Market in 2021. Manufacturers of eucalyptus oil are focusing on using online portals to distribute their products since it lowers operational costs and allows them to contact targeted customers all over the world. The rise of the eucalyptus oil market has been aided by online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart. Many small and large-scale eucalyptus oil producers are focused on selling their goods online to reach a wider audience and increase profits. To save time and money, consumers are turning to internet shopping. As a result, the increased popularity of online shopping is expected to improve global sales of eucalyptus oil products.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America region procured the highest revenue share in the Eucalyptus Oil Market in 2021. The market for eucalyptus oil in North America is driven by the United States and Canada and is predicted to increase significantly over the forecast period due to the growth of the personal care, food, and cosmetic industries. Food is one of the main manufacturing industries in the United States, responsible for more than 10% of all shipments, which should raise the desire for eucalyptus oil.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include doTERRA International LLC, NHR Organic Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Biolandes SAS, Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Pty Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, NOW Foods, Inc., Symrise AG, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., and Young Living Essential Oils LLC.



Oct-2019: doTERRA launched introduced 14 new essential oil products. The products offer Peppermint Softgels, ADAPTIVTM Calming Blend Capsules, Citronella essential oil, Lemon Eucalyptus essential oil, Celery Seed essential oil, etc. Additionally, these products are sustainably and attentively observed before enduring broad try outs, to manage the highest levels of purity and capability.



