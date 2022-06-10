New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epigenetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283423/?utm_source=GNW

Although the underlying DNA or RNA sequence stays unchanged, epigenetics produces changes in an organism’s phenotype rather than genotype. Epigenetic alterations are important for development because they are dynamic and change in response to environmental stimuli.



Epigenetics is a cutting-edge field that focuses on discovering and tracking phenotypic changes in genes caused by chromosomal modifications without affecting the DNA sequence. Although other uses are growing, this field is most commonly associated with cancer research. Rising institutional and governmental collaboration, as well as financing for the development of innovative methods for disease detection and treatment, are expected to boost demand for epigenetics, hence propelling the market forward. For example, the University of Southampton and University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UK) got USD 1.57 million (GBP 1 million) in February 2016 for cancer and infectious disease genetics and genomics research.



The growing global prevalence of cancer, as well as the growing use of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, are two important factors driving the global epigenetics market. The number of cancer patients is expected to climb from 14.1 million in 2012 to 19.3 million by 2025, according to WHO projections. The number of new cancer cases in the United States grew to 1,688,780 in 2017 from 1,685,210 in 2016, according to the American Cancer Society.



Moreover, factors like growing cancer prevalence increased funding for healthcare research and development, and rising applications of non-oncological epigenetics would help the market to flourish more. According to Globocan 2020, there were 19, 292, 789 new cancer cases of various sorts recorded worldwide in 2020, with 9,958,133 cancer-related deaths. This global and widespread threat of cancer continues to be a significant driving force behind the development of new cancer therapies that aid in risk assessment, early diagnosis, and successful treatment monitoring.



Due to the importance of epigenetics in the COVID-19 research, Covid has had a substantial impact on epigenetics market growth. According to research published in Clinical Epigenetics in October 2020 titled "The epigenetic implication in coronavirus infection and therapy," epigenetic changes may play a key role in the emergence of coronavirus illness outcomes. Despite the fact that a variety of therapy alternatives are being examined, more research is urgently needed to find a viable vaccine or safer chemotherapeutic drugs, including epigenetic treatments, to combat this viral pandemic and develop pre-and post-exposure COVID-19 prophylaxis.



Market Growth Factors



Increased demand for DNA Methylation



The epigenetics market is driven by DNA methylation, which is the covalent attachment of a methyl group to the cytosine ring, which inhibits transcription. Methylation-sensitive PCR is defined as sensitive bisulfite modification followed by PCR (MSP). Variations of MSP include real-time PCR for methylation detection, methyl light, and quantitative analysis of methylated alleles. Quantitative methods for DNA methylation are currently available, including allele-specific bisulphite sequencing, southern-based approach, bisulphite pyrosequencing, and bisulphite PCR followed by MALDI - TOF MS. Technological improvements are making it easier to assess locus-specific DNA methylation on a genome-wide scale, which is boosting market expansion.



Increasing incidences of cancer



The number of persons diagnosed with cancer has risen dramatically all around the world. The number of cancer patients is expected to climb from 14.1 million in 2012 to 19.3 million by 2025, according to WHO projections. Cancer is the second most common cause of mortality in the United States, accounting for approximately one out of every four deaths. According to the American Cancer Society, the number of new cancer cases in the United States is predicted to rise to 1,688,780 in 2017 from 1,685,210 in 2016, while the total number of cancer-related deaths is expected to rise to 600,920 from 595,690 in the same time period.



Market Restraining Factors



The massive cost of Instruments and the high need for standardization and clinical validation



Epigenetics research instruments are expensive due to their extensive features and functions. Illumina’s NovaSeq 5000 and 6000 sequencers, for example, were released in January 2017 and cost USD 850,000 and USD 985,000, respectively. The total cost of ownership is increased by maintenance and a range of other indirect expenditures, such as samples and consumables. Hence, many healthcare institutions are not prompt to embrace these instruments. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutes require several of these systems. As a result, large sums of money will be needed to purchase a number of high-priced genomic devices. End users with tight budgets, like academic research labs, have a hard time affording such systems.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Oncology and Non-Oncology. In 2021, the Oncology segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the Epigenetics Market. This is due to a huge increase in cancer cases. The segment is expected to grow as the global prevalence of cancer rises, as well as the number of cancer-related deaths. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to the launch of new products and the potential commercialization of products already in the pipeline in the near future. Epimutations are epigenetic alterations that result in hypermethylation and epigenetic silencing. Epimutations have long been suspected of playing a role in cancer aetiology. Epimutations, specifically related to the silencing of tumor suppressor genes and the activation of oncogenes, are the subject of extensive research and development. Epimutations, unlike ordinary mutations, are reversible in nature.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, and Instruments.The Reagents segment procured a significant revenue share of the Epigenetics Market in 2021. The most commonly utilized epigenetic reagents are histone and DNA modifiers. Antibodies, PCR reagents, primers, histones, electrophoresis reagents, nucleic acid analysis reagents, and buffers are some of the most common epigenetic reagents. PyroMark Q24 is a sophisticated reagent that uses advanced pyrosequencing chemistry to deliver much better real-time sequence-based detection and quantification than previously possible. The existence of a number of technology platforms makes gene, protein, and cellular analysis easier, which fosters worldwide market innovation.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations. In 2021, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies segment acquired the biggest revenue share of the Epigenetics Market. This can be attributed to the R & D activities for drug resistance developed by microorganisms, oncology, molecular aspects of cancer, and drug discovery for non-oncology applications. Moreover, the growth of the segment would further be driven by the increased research in the fields of genetics with a strong focus on customized treatment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Epigenetics Market by collecting the maximum revenue share. This can be due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a wide range of modern epigenetics products, a big number of significant players, and well-trained medical personnel.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnership. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Epigenetics Market. Companies such as PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc. and Active Motif, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck Group, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Zymo Research, and Active Motif, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Epigenetics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: Qiagen formed a partnership with Denovo Biopharma, a biotech company providing a novel biomarker solution. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a blood-based companion diagnostic test to recognize patients convey Denovo Genomic Marker 1 likely to acknowledge Denovo’s investigational cancer drug DB102TM for treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, one of the most usual lymphoid cancers.



Dec-2021: Agilent Technologies formed a partnership with Lonza, a leading global cell and gene therapy manufacturer. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to convert the way customized cell therapies are realized and manufactured.



Oct-2021: Abcam took over with BioVision, distributor of life science research tools. Through this acquisition, BioVision would improve Abcam’s in-house innovation and compute scale to support the biochemical assay and cellular assay markets. Additionally, Acquisition would bring BioVision’s product offerings, abilities, and 70-strong professional development and producing teams within Abcam.



Aug-2021: Illumina joined hands with Next Generation Genomic, Southeast Asian Nations leaders in laboratory services and reproductive science. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to introduce VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2 in Thailand, a CE-IVD, next-generation sequencing-based access to noninvasive prenatal testing.



Jun-2021: Illumina partnered with Microba Life Sciences, world-leading technology for measuring the human gut microbiome. Together, the companies aimed to provide Illumina’s subversive NGS tools and Microba’s high-quality exclusive gut microbiome analysis platform to create the precise metagenomic data that researchers need to boost new inventions.



Feb-2021: Active Motif came into a partnership with Arima Genomics, a biotechnology company. Together, the companies aimed to boost the awareness of genome structure and sequence to examine the three-dimensional folding patterns of the genome, delivering investigators with greater access to powerful technology and enhancing their research.



Mar-2020: Zymo Research formed a partnership with Tecan, a provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce a ready-to-go processing solution to simplify viral DNA/RNA extraction from oropharyngeal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, sputum, saliva, serum, and plasma.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Active Motif completed the acquisition of Amaryllis Nucleics, a Bay Area-based start-up company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to employ novel synthesis chemistry that is twice as quick from RNA to library prep correlated to other methods is less costly and shows bigger than 99% fiber specificity.



Sep-2021: PerkinElmer completed the acquisition of BioLegend, a leading provider of life science antibodies and reagents. Through this acquisition, the companies aimed to deliver new innovative solutions to scientists, assisting in propelling novel therapeutic development and discovery.



Apr-2021: Agilent took over Resolution Bioscience, a leader in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing-based accuracy oncology solutions. This acquisition aimed to expand Agilent’s abilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and delivers the enterprise with innovative technology to further provide the demands of the rapidly growing accurate medicine market.



Mar-2021: Hologic took over Diagenode, an international life sciences enterprise. This acquisition aimed to concentrate on creative instruments and reagents systems for life science research, to bolster our molecular diagnostics enterprise by expanding international abilities, enhancing regional time-to-market, and enabling us to provide a wide, more comprehend test menu.



Dec-2020: PerkinElmer completed the acquisition of Horizon Discovery, a gene editing company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to provide entire workflow solutions to life science consumer employed on drug development and discovery.



Oct-2020: Abcam completed the acquisition of the Marker Gene Technologies, a developer of innovative new products for the biotechnology and medical organization. This acquisition aimed to expand the range of observation tools, such as cell assays & health kits, substrates, and biological probes. Additionally, Abcam aimed to launch a new range of pCambia plant vectors.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2021: PerkinElmer introduced Signals Image Artist. The software delivers next generation image investigation and administration platform for drug discovery analysis.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Oncology



• Non-Oncology



By Product



• Kits



• Reagents



• Enzymes



• Instruments



By End User



• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



• Academic & Research Institutes



• Contract Research Organizations



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abcam plc



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• Hologic, Inc.



• Illumina, Inc.



• Merck Group



• PerkinElmer, Inc.



• Qiagen N.V.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Zymo Research



• Active Motif, Inc.



