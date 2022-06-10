New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283395/?utm_source=GNW

Arthroscopy devices can look for illnesses like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendonitis, and bone tumors in the joints. Furthermore, the use of arthroscopy devices has increased as the frequency of sports-related injuries and the number of sports tournaments has increased. Furthermore, the need for intrusive therapies is increasing across the world. Also, technological improvements have allowed arthroscopy devices to be used for a wide range of bone and joint disorders, resulting in a significant arthroscopy devices market opportunity.



As per the World Health Organization, there were 1 billion persons aged 60 and more in 2019, with that number predicted to rise to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. As a result, the number of patients with musculoskeletal diseases will rise, which will increase the demand for arthroscopy instruments. Furthermore, 1.71 billion individuals will be affected by musculoskeletal diseases by 2021, making it the biggest cause of disability worldwide. As a result, medical gadgets that can efficiently test and treat bone and joint disorders are in high demand.



Moreover, in emerging economies, spending on healthcare facilities is rapidly expanding. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India’s hospital business is predicted to reach approximately $372 billion in FY22, up from $61.79 billion in FY17, indicating a CAGR of roughly 16–17%. In addition, the use of arthroscopy devices allows patients to recover quickly and with few consequences.



COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 virus quickly spread throughout several countries and regions, wreaking havoc on people’s lives and the community as a whole. It started as a human health issue and has since evolved into a major threat to global trade, economics, and finance. The pandemic of COVID-19 raised the relevance of government healthcare facilities, resulting in increased healthcare spending around the world. Furthermore, once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the number of cases is projected to decrease. This has resulted in the reopening of full-scale research labs for arthroscopy devices. This will aid the market get back on the path to recovery by the beginning of 2022. Companies that make medical equipment must concentrate on safeguarding their employees, operations, and supply networks in order to respond to immediate circumstances and build new working practices after a pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



High Cases of Joint Replacement Surgery



The arthroscopy devices market is growing due to the rising demand for joint replacement surgeries across various regions. Hundreds of thousands of joint replacement surgeries are conducted in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The healthcare segment in these regions is developed and governments in these nations put an emphasis on the adoption of the latest devices, thus pushing the adoption of the latest arthroscopy devices. Growth in the geriatric population is leading to an increase in the cases of the knee and joint-related disorders since the elderly are more vulnerable to these diseases.



Technological Developments in the Arthroscopy Devices



The rising demand for arthroscopic gadgets in sports medicine is expected to present significant possibilities for market competitors. Manufacturers are working on arthroscopy equipment with high-definition cameras, improved suturing procedures, and specialized suturing materials to improve visualization. Arthroscopy devices improved the image qualoity from high definition to 4K. Surgical center leaders started to understand the many advantages of the improved image quality provided by 4K imaging. While regular high-definition imaging is undoubtedly good, there is a significant difference when they upgraded to 4K. With the help of 4K, pathology can be identified, exact measurements taken, diseases treated, and arthroscopic surgery performed with improved precision.



Market Restraining Factors



Negative Consequence of the Arthroscopy surgeries



Swelling is one of the most common symptoms of joint inflammation before any surgical treatment. Following surgery, knee swelling can sometimes remain and even increase. Swelling can happen as a consequence of prolonged inflammation, hemorrhage, or infection within the joint. Resting the knee joint, applying ice, wearing an elastic bandage, and raising the extremities are all methods for reducing swelling. However, for some patients, swelling persists after arthroscopic surgery, which can be a bothersome cause of discomfort. Swelling that becomes worse can be an indication of something more severe issues. The creation of scar tissue surrounding the knee joint, as well as prolonged inflammation of the knee joint, can cause stiffness in the knee joint.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Arthroscopes, Arthroscopic Implants, Radiofrequency Systems, Fluid Management Systems, Visualization Systems, Powered Shavers, and Others. The arthroscopic implants segment procured a substantial revenue share in the arthroscopy devices market in 2021. It is due to the availability of smart and personalized implants, arthroscopic implants have seen widespread acceptance in arthroscopic surgeries, providing lucrative market growth potential. These implants are effective for diaphyseal/metaphyseal reduction since they are designed to fit nicely and need little or no further bending. The demand for arthroscopic implants in internal tissue repair, bone grafting, joint fixation, and glenoid reconstruction has been boosted by the introduction of biodegradable implants and the demand for arthroscopic implants in internal tissue repair, bone grafting, joint fixation, and glenoid reconstruction.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, and Others. The knee arthroscopy segment acquired the largest revenue share in the arthroscopy devices market in 2021. This occurred as a result of an increase in the number of patients suffering from bone illnesses like arthritis. The rise in the senior population and the amount of sports-related injuries are driving market expansion. A tiny camera is inserted into the knee joint during knee arthroscopy. The surgeon uses the images from the camera to control microscopic surgical instruments, which are displayed on a television monitor. Degenerative knee disease is a worldwide occurrence among the elderly that is becoming more common as the worldwide geriatric population grows. According to the World Health Organization, roughly 25% of persons over the age of 50 suffer from degenerative knee disease, which causes knee discomfort. The pain is debilitating, and a knee replacement treatment is frequently the last and only option for relief.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the largest revenue share of the arthroscopy devices market in 2021. Due to the rising frequency of bone-related ailments, which is predicted to raise demand for diagnostic testing devices such as arthroscopes, North America is expected to keep a prominent position in the arthroscopy device market throughout the forecast period. According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, approximately 54.4 million persons in the United States had arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis between 2013 and 2015. By 2040, this population is predicted to rise to roughly 78 million.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, ConMed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Arthrex, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, and Henke Sass Wolf GmbH.



Strategies deployed in Arthroscopy Devices Market



Aug-2021: Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Canary Medical received FDA approval for Persona IQ, the world’s foremost smart knee cleared by the FDA for complete knee replacement surgery. Persona IQ provides a plethora of objective data to track patients’ post-operative progress. The release of Persona IQ marked the beginning of an enthralling, continuous partnership between Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Canary Medical to create smart implant technologies that assist joint replacement patients to retrieve and maintain their mobility with conviction.



Jul-2021: Stryker received FDA approval for its InSpace balloon, the first balloon implant for arthroscopic treatment of massive irreparable rotator cuff tears (MIRCTs). The InSpace balloon implant is developed to reinstate the subacromial space without needing sutures or fixation devices and has been demonstrated to enhance shoulder movement and function.



Jun-2021: DePuy Synthes entered into an agreement with Navbit, an Australian start-up company. As per the agreement, DePuy Synthes introduced Navbit Sprint into operating theatres across Australia. The agreement considered a tremendous opportunity to support an Australian medical innovation, while simultaneously introducing a doctor and patient-centric solution to the market.



Dec-2020: Arthrex launched SwiveLock ACL Repair Kit. This kit has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the SwiveLock anchor for ACL repair. In addition, SwiveLock ACL Repair Kit is the first kit designed especially for ACL repair.



Nov-2020: Medtronic acquired Medicrea International, a French firm and a key supplier of spinal implants and instruments bringing advanced digital tools to the surgery suite. Medicrea led the development of spinal surgery through "artificial intelligence (AI), predictive modeling, and patient-specific implants.” The acquisition brought 30 CE Marked or 510(k) cleared spinal implant technologies to Medtronic.



Sep-2020: Smith+Nephew acquired the Extremity Orthopaedics business of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a key player in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions devoted to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Smith+Nephew’s extremities business substantially by adding an amalgamation of complementary shoulder replacement and upper and lower extremities portfolio, a focused sales channel, and an enthralling new product pipeline.



Aug-2020: CONMED entered into a partnership with PrecisionOS Technology, a company that made the first-of-its-kind arthroscopy simulator available on a compact, wireless device (Oculus Quest). The simulator was utilized by CONMED International for surgeon training. The partnership aimed at expanding rapidly across the globe in training surgeons on this complex procedure.



Jan-2020: Smith+Nephew completed the acquisition of Engage Surgical, a company that owned the only cementless unicompartmental (partial) knee system commercially available in the US. The acquisition aimed to propel Smith+Nephew’s Robotics and Real Intelligence strategy. Partial knee procedures are complementary to robotics due to the need for accurate calibration and Smith+Nephew’s CORI Surgical System already supports the cemented JOURNEY II? unicompartmental knee.



Mar-2019: Stryker released HipCheck, HipMap, the 1688 Advanced Imaging Modalities (AIM) 4K Visualization Platform, and the Connected OR Hub. The HipCheck platform is centered on developing the area of hip arthroscopy as an interactive tablet integrating into the existing OR workflow. The 1688 AIM 4K Platform highlights numerous improvements like spectacular 4K resolution and fluorescence, auto-light technology, enhanced ergonomics, and seamless standardization. The Connected OR Hub assists in enhancing standardization in the operating room, Stryker’s Connected OR Hub permits seamless connectivity between devices.



Oct-2018: Johnson & Johnson Medical acquired Emerging Technologies, a company involved in the design of 3-D printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery. The take-over helped DePuy Synthes, the orthopedic business of Johnson & Johnson, to improve an interbody implant portfolio that includes expandable interbody devices, titanium integrated polyetheretherketone technology, and would consist of 3-D printed cellular titanium for both marginally invasive and open spinal surgery.



Sep-2018: Stryker completed the acquisition of Invuity, a leader in advanced photonics and single-use, lighted instruments. With the acquisition, Stryker gained Invuity’s innovative products in the single-use lighted instrumentation and improved energy markets, which offer best in class illumination and make surgery safer.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Arthroscopes



• Arthroscopic Implants



• Radiofrequency Systems



• Fluid Management Systems



• Visualization Systems



• Powered Shavers



• Others



By Application



• Knee Arthroscopy



• Hip Arthroscopy



• Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Johnson & Johnson



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• ConMed Corporation



• Stryker Corporation



• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG



• Arthrex, Inc.



• Richard Wolf GmbH



• Henke Sass Wolf GmbH



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283395/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________