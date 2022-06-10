New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anastomosis Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283394/?utm_source=GNW

Vascular and gastrointestinal anastomosis are the most prevalent types of anastomosis. Vascular anastomosis is the link of a graft to a blood vessel to build a bypass during heart bypass surgery. During bowel excision, a gastrointestinal anastomosis is done, in which the physician sutures or staples the two terminals of the intestine together. Anastomosis devices are easy to use and reduce the need for surgery, which is a key component in evaluating long-term success. The anastomosis is critical because it connects the graft vessels to the target vessels, and any distortion can cause flow restriction. As a result, anastomotic instruments are now available for endoscopic or minimally invasive use, enabling smaller incisions and fewer cardiac surgeries.



The anastomosis market is primarily driven by a rise in the instances of cardiovascular surgeries conducted, as well as an increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiac ailments and gastrointestinal disorders. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the most common causes of death all over the world. As per the World Health Organization, 17.9 million people lost their lives due to cardiovascular illnesses in 2019, accounting for almost 32% of all fatalities worldwide. Moreover, 85 percent of these deaths were caused by heart attacks and strokes. In the coming years, this will very certainly raise demand for anastomosis devices. As a result, more research and developments activities are being done on anastomosis device innovation in order to improve clinical outcomes clinical outcomes.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe impact on various economies all over the world. Several businesses were significantly devastated as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 infection. In addition, the governments of several countries were forced to impose lockdowns in their nations. As a result, the manufacturing units of numerous goods were temporarily shut down. Moreover, these lockdowns also caused a major disruption in the supply chain of various goods. Further, COVID-19 led the worldwide healthcare industry to a significant failure due to the shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing number of surgical procedures



The market is anticipated to expand as the number of myocardial infarctions rises. In surgical procedures, anastomosis devices are essential. As the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, the demand for anastomosis devices would also proportionally rise, propelling the sector forward. Technologically complex anastomosis systems can help to reduce the hazards associated with surgical procedures. Lesser operating time, more flexibility for surgeons, reduced anesthetic exposure, and a lesser danger of blood leakage are all factors that are increasing the demand for anastomosis devices in various hospitals and other healthcare facilities all over the world.



Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries



Minimally invasive surgery is a type of surgery that uses small incisions rather than a large incision in order to complete the surgical process. These kind of surgeries have a number of benefits, including smaller incisions, faster recovery, lesser pain, and a shorter hospital stay. Surgeons make small incisions in the skin, usually a few millimeters long, in minimally invasive surgery. An endoscope, a long and thin tube with a camera, is then inserted into one of the incisions. Images from the endoscope are projected onto monitors in the operating room, allowing surgeons to see crisp, enlarged images of the surgical site.



Market Restraining Factors



High price and the requirement of professional operators



Anastomosis devices are the latest innovation in the healthcare sector. However, these devices have very high prices, which becomes challenging for several developing or under-developed nations to employ these devices in their healthcare facilities. The high price of these devices is owing to the constantly increasing prices of surgical procedures in healthcare institutions all over the world. Because of the high price of anastomosis devices people are being deprived of the benefits of these devices. Moreover, operating an anastomosis device requires high precision and skills, due to which, there is an immense requirement of professional and experienced surgeons in order to leverage this instrument.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Disposable and Reusable. In 2021, the disposable segment acquired the largest revenue share of the anastomosis devices market. The growth of this segment is owing to the wide range of disposable anastomotic products available in the market along with the increased market penetration of these devices. In addition, the majority of major market players are involved in the manufacture of throwaway goods, which is leading the market to a robust supply chain of these goods. Moreover, Surgical Site Infections, cross-contamination, as well as other Healthcare-Associated Infections are all being significantly reduced by leveraging these products. Another benefit of disposable anastomotic device over reusable one is that they do not need to be reprocessed between usage, lowering reprocessing costs along with speeding up the procedure. Because of these advantages, the growth of this segment is being augmented.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cardiovascular Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery and Others. In 2021, the Gastrointestinal Surgery segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the anastomosis devices market. Due to the rising incidences of colorectal cancer as well as other gastrointestinal disorders that necessitate bowel resection, the gastrointestinal surgery segment, which includes large bowel resections and colorectal surgeries, is being majorly increased. This is owing to the constantly evolving lifestyles of people all over the world.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers & Clinics. In 2021, the Hospitals segment registered the maximum revenue share of the anastomosis devices market. Hospitals provide better treatment to patients, resulting in lucrative growth. According to the American Heart Association, the number of in-patients due to cardiovascular disease would nearly double by 2030, to approximately 23.6 million. Moreover, various variables such as an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals as a result of good reimbursement and easy access to treatment are propelling the industry forward.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the anastomosis devices market and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period. The rising frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, as well as the escalating number of R&D collaborations amongst leading companies in the region, are playing a major role in the rising development of this segment. Additionally, increasing access to medical help, increased knowledge of CHD and CVD, increasing disposable income, and a well-established R&D infrastructure are all contributing to the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Peters Surgical, Smith & Nephew PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, and Baxter International, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Anastomosis Devices Market



Dec-2020: Medtronic launched EEA Circular Stapler built on Tri-Staple Technology, the first 3-row Circular Stapler with different height staples. The new product aimed to be leveraged for utilization in colorectal procedures with the requirement of safer anastomosis in order to avoid leakages.



Sep-2020: Medtronic took over Avenu Medical, a medical device company. Under this acquisition, the companies would introduce the endovascular creation of arteriovenous fistulae for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease undergoing dialysis. Moreover, Medtronic’s extensive market prevalence along with its clinical leadership and market development expertise would be integrated with innovative technology and the customer-focused team of Avenu in order to drive the adoption and awareness of this technology all over the world.



Jul-2020: Baxter International came into an agreement with VIPUN Medical, a developer of technology solutions. Following this partnership, the companies would commercialize the VIPUN Gastric Monitoring System. In addition, Baxter would help VIPUN in clinical studies needed to receive regulatory approval in major markets across the world to achieve global distribution rights.



Sep-2019: Johnson & Johnson’s introduced Somerville, the first powered circular stapler in the industry. The new product was designed to streamline customers to address anastomotic leaking. Moreover, integrates 3D Stapling Technology that equally distributes Gripping Surface Technology and compression in order to offer gentler handling to decrease compressive forces on tissues.



Feb-2018: Aesculap acquired Dextera Surgical, a manufacturer of automated anastomosis products. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its heart coronary and video-assisted thoracic surgery solutions offering. Moreover, the PAS-Port proximal anastomosis system, C-Port distal anastomosis system, MicroCutter 5/80 stapler, and technology portfolio of Dextera Surgical would complement the growth of Aesculap in the cardiothoracic surgery market.



