Got Sazón? Move The Needle Presents Sazón 2022: A Tech Festival Connecting & Celebrating Latin Culture in Web3

On Saturday, June 18, community & industry leaders convene at Jersey City, NJ, with Sazón, a daylong event creating synergy at the intersection of NFTs, Latin culture, web3 subcultures, and tech.

| Source: Move The Needle, LLC Move The Needle, LLC

Jersey City, UNITED STATES

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sazón announces inaugural latino tech jam in New Jersey bringing together hyper-local and relevant culture creators and technology leaders to share their stories, connect and inspire. Sazón is produced by Move The Needle, a community incubator and startup studio located at the Brand Experience Lab in Jersey City, NJ, and CryptoParaNostoros, a web3 onboarding and educational platform for Latinos. 

Sazón bridges big tech and Latin community, providing practical information in a high-energy atmosphere. Agenda includes varied NFT/web3/Crypto/Daos/Defi/Metaverse panels, a multi-format NFT gallery and Afterparty with local DJ Sol Blessed. Mixed reality (AR/VR/Projection Mapping) installations include "Cuba 1950s", "Abuela's Kitchen" & "La Bodega". Real Estate, Cannabis Advocacy, Digital Fashion & Music and Mental Health Wellness convos will be included. 

"Sazón is a latin house party where la familia & friends can get the recipe to build, invest or advocate in web3, NFTs & crypto. Latin foods, drinks, high energy, more importantly, you have chisme of web3 and what works and what doesn't . . . Oh yea, massages included en esta fiesta con your ticket," said Jose Espinoza, organizer of Sazón and Drum Major of Move The Needle, LLC. 

For more info and tickets, visit https://sazon.io

Sazón spotlights NFT Latino artists and project founders including: 

  • Melissa Ulto aka VJ MIIXXY The Digipixi
  • Creatress Sarai, VR Performance Artist
  • Ulka Mak, NFT Artist
  • Sammy Arriaga, NFT Musician
  • BubblesQueenNFT
  • MardyNFT
  • BonBunniesNFT
  • VJ Deliria, NFT Audio Video Artist
  • Salina Mendoza, NFT Artist
  • LegendsEcuador
  • AlienHighWorld
  • Israel Wilson, NFT Artist/Philospher/Technologist
  • Knuckleheadz
  • Soy Fira, NFT Artist
  • BadWabbitzNFT

Speakers include:  

  • Amanda Martinez, Dir. Move The Needle, LLC
  • Jonathan Colon, Head of Biz Dev, Pinata.Cloud
  • Rico aka Paperchaser0390, Founder CryptoParaNosotros
  • July Grullon, CEO, NettyArt.io
  • Israel Wilson, Founder ICGNU DAO
  • Carlos D. Martinez, Esq. , Web3 & Bankruptcy Lawyer
  • Eliana Torres, Web3 & Intellectual Property Lawyer
  • Natalia Velez, CEO,Disrupt3rs
  • Carlos Aguilar, Web3 Lawyer & Web3Lawyers
  • Alcides.eth, Co-Founder, NettyArt.io
  • YetiJackie, Founder, YetiCoin
  • JaeMars, Founder AlienHighWorld
  • BelleNFTs.eth, NFT Trader & Investor
  • Will Burns, PM, SuperWorldApp
  • David Polinchok, Founder, Brand Experience Lab
  • Melissa Ulto, Founder MULTO Digital Design Artist
  • Laura Rodriguez, The Miami Ape
  • Soy Fira, NFT Artist
  • NFTGirl.eth, Host of The Joy of NFTs & Sotheby's Featured Collector
  • Jessica F. Gonzalez, Esq., aka Cannabogada, Cannabis Lawyer/Advocate
  • Zino Haro, CEO & Co-Founder, Uni-Ke
  • Jack Sebrine, Co-Founder Luminance
  • Vicky Llerena, Real Estate Funder
  • Ana Colon, Mortgage Loan Officer
  • Pablo Enrique, Esq., Sazón Co-Host, Web3 Lawyer & Conference Organizer 
  • Jose Espinoza, Sazón Co-Host, Drum Major @ Move The Needle, LLC

Partners supporting Sazón include: 

  • Suma Wealth
  • Pinata.Cloud
  • Membit
  • Coinbase
  • Printed Graphics
  • NettyArt
  • BookedMD
  • Propel On Purpose Coaching 
  • Sip Studio

Media
Interested partners, sponsors, and media contact Amanda Martinez 
info@movetheneedle.io

About Move The Needle, LLC
Move The Needle is a community-based incubator and startup studio. 

Related Images






Image 1: Sazón 2022 Header



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Sazón 2022 Header

Tags

crypto latino nfts web3