Got Sazón? Move The Needle Presents Sazón 2022: A Tech Festival Connecting & Celebrating Latin Culture in Web3

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sazón announces inaugural latino tech jam in New Jersey bringing together hyper-local and relevant culture creators and technology leaders to share their stories, connect and inspire. Sazón is produced by Move The Needle, a community incubator and startup studio located at the Brand Experience Lab in Jersey City, NJ, and CryptoParaNostoros, a web3 onboarding and educational platform for Latinos.

Sazón bridges big tech and Latin community, providing practical information in a high-energy atmosphere. Agenda includes varied NFT/web3/Crypto/Daos/Defi/Metaverse panels, a multi-format NFT gallery and Afterparty with local DJ Sol Blessed. Mixed reality (AR/VR/Projection Mapping) installations include "Cuba 1950s", "Abuela's Kitchen" & "La Bodega". Real Estate, Cannabis Advocacy, Digital Fashion & Music and Mental Health Wellness convos will be included.

"Sazón is a latin house party where la familia & friends can get the recipe to build, invest or advocate in web3, NFTs & crypto. Latin foods, drinks, high energy, more importantly, you have chisme of web3 and what works and what doesn't . . . Oh yea, massages included en esta fiesta con your ticket," said Jose Espinoza, organizer of Sazón and Drum Major of Move The Needle, LLC.

For more info and tickets, visit https://sazon.io

Sazón spotlights NFT Latino artists and project founders including:

Melissa Ulto aka VJ MIIXXY The Digipixi

Creatress Sarai, VR Performance Artist

Ulka Mak, NFT Artist

Sammy Arriaga, NFT Musician

BubblesQueenNFT

MardyNFT

BonBunniesNFT

VJ Deliria, NFT Audio Video Artist

Salina Mendoza, NFT Artist

LegendsEcuador

AlienHighWorld

Israel Wilson, NFT Artist/Philospher/Technologist

Knuckleheadz

Soy Fira, NFT Artist

BadWabbitzNFT

Speakers include:

Amanda Martinez, Dir. Move The Needle, LLC

Jonathan Colon, Head of Biz Dev, Pinata.Cloud

Rico aka Paperchaser0390, Founder CryptoParaNosotros

July Grullon, CEO, NettyArt.io

Israel Wilson, Founder ICGNU DAO

Carlos D. Martinez, Esq. , Web3 & Bankruptcy Lawyer

Eliana Torres, Web3 & Intellectual Property Lawyer

Natalia Velez, CEO,Disrupt3rs

Carlos Aguilar, Web3 Lawyer & Web3Lawyers

Alcides.eth, Co-Founder, NettyArt.io

YetiJackie, Founder, YetiCoin

JaeMars, Founder AlienHighWorld

BelleNFTs.eth, NFT Trader & Investor

Will Burns, PM, SuperWorldApp

David Polinchok, Founder, Brand Experience Lab

Melissa Ulto, Founder MULTO Digital Design Artist

Laura Rodriguez, The Miami Ape

Soy Fira, NFT Artist

NFTGirl.eth, Host of The Joy of NFTs & Sotheby's Featured Collector

Jessica F. Gonzalez, Esq., aka Cannabogada, Cannabis Lawyer/Advocate

Zino Haro, CEO & Co-Founder, Uni-Ke

Jack Sebrine, Co-Founder Luminance

Vicky Llerena, Real Estate Funder

Ana Colon, Mortgage Loan Officer

Pablo Enrique, Esq., Sazón Co-Host, Web3 Lawyer & Conference Organizer

Jose Espinoza, Sazón Co-Host, Drum Major @ Move The Needle, LLC

