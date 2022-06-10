Got Sazón? Move The Needle Presents Sazón 2022: A Tech Festival Connecting & Celebrating Latin Culture in Web3

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sazón announces inaugural latino tech jam in New Jersey bringing together hyper-local and relevant culture creators and technology leaders to share their stories, connect and inspire. Sazón is produced by Move The Needle, a community incubator and startup studio located at the Brand Experience Lab in Jersey City, NJ, and CryptoParaNostoros, a web3 onboarding and educational platform for Latinos.
Sazón bridges big tech and Latin community, providing practical information in a high-energy atmosphere. Agenda includes varied NFT/web3/Crypto/Daos/Defi/Metaverse panels, a multi-format NFT gallery and Afterparty with local DJ Sol Blessed. Mixed reality (AR/VR/Projection Mapping) installations include "Cuba 1950s", "Abuela's Kitchen" & "La Bodega". Real Estate, Cannabis Advocacy, Digital Fashion & Music and Mental Health Wellness convos will be included.
"Sazón is a latin house party where la familia & friends can get the recipe to build, invest or advocate in web3, NFTs & crypto. Latin foods, drinks, high energy, more importantly, you have chisme of web3 and what works and what doesn't . . . Oh yea, massages included en esta fiesta con your ticket," said Jose Espinoza, organizer of Sazón and Drum Major of Move The Needle, LLC.
For more info and tickets, visit https://sazon.io
Sazón spotlights NFT Latino artists and project founders including:
- Melissa Ulto aka VJ MIIXXY The Digipixi
- Creatress Sarai, VR Performance Artist
- Ulka Mak, NFT Artist
- Sammy Arriaga, NFT Musician
- BubblesQueenNFT
- MardyNFT
- BonBunniesNFT
- VJ Deliria, NFT Audio Video Artist
- Salina Mendoza, NFT Artist
- LegendsEcuador
- AlienHighWorld
- Israel Wilson, NFT Artist/Philospher/Technologist
- Knuckleheadz
- Soy Fira, NFT Artist
- BadWabbitzNFT
Speakers include:
- Amanda Martinez, Dir. Move The Needle, LLC
- Jonathan Colon, Head of Biz Dev, Pinata.Cloud
- Rico aka Paperchaser0390, Founder CryptoParaNosotros
- July Grullon, CEO, NettyArt.io
- Israel Wilson, Founder ICGNU DAO
- Carlos D. Martinez, Esq. , Web3 & Bankruptcy Lawyer
- Eliana Torres, Web3 & Intellectual Property Lawyer
- Natalia Velez, CEO,Disrupt3rs
- Carlos Aguilar, Web3 Lawyer & Web3Lawyers
- Alcides.eth, Co-Founder, NettyArt.io
- YetiJackie, Founder, YetiCoin
- JaeMars, Founder AlienHighWorld
- BelleNFTs.eth, NFT Trader & Investor
- Will Burns, PM, SuperWorldApp
- David Polinchok, Founder, Brand Experience Lab
- Melissa Ulto, Founder MULTO Digital Design Artist
- Laura Rodriguez, The Miami Ape
- Soy Fira, NFT Artist
- NFTGirl.eth, Host of The Joy of NFTs & Sotheby's Featured Collector
- Jessica F. Gonzalez, Esq., aka Cannabogada, Cannabis Lawyer/Advocate
- Zino Haro, CEO & Co-Founder, Uni-Ke
- Jack Sebrine, Co-Founder Luminance
- Vicky Llerena, Real Estate Funder
- Ana Colon, Mortgage Loan Officer
- Pablo Enrique, Esq., Sazón Co-Host, Web3 Lawyer & Conference Organizer
- Jose Espinoza, Sazón Co-Host, Drum Major @ Move The Needle, LLC
Partners supporting Sazón include:
- Suma Wealth
- Pinata.Cloud
- Membit
- Coinbase
- Printed Graphics
- NettyArt
- BookedMD
- Propel On Purpose Coaching
- Sip Studio
Media
Interested partners, sponsors, and media contact Amanda Martinez
info@movetheneedle.io
About Move The Needle, LLC
Move The Needle is a community-based incubator and startup studio.
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment