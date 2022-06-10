New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Palmoplantar Keratoderma Market by Region and – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191979/?utm_source=GNW

Palmoplantar keratodermas (PPK) is a group of illnesses characterized by the thickening of the skin on the palms and soles of affected individuals’ feet. PPK can be classified into different categories such as hereditary forms with only skin complications, hereditary syndromes with PPK as an associated feature, and acquired forms. Hereditary PPK is the most common form of PPK which is generally diagnosed in the affected patients. Hereditary forms can be limited to the hands and feet, or they might be linked to a more widespread skin condition. Genetic mutations produce inherited PPKs, which result in keratin (a skin protein) abnormalities. Autosomal dominant or autosomal recessive inheritance can occur depending on the genetic reason. Acquired PPKs, on the other hand, might occur as a result of changes in a person’s health or surroundings.



Market Highlights

Global Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 2.87% in 2030.

Global Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. Rising prevalence of PPK across the 7MM has triggered health concerns among the economies. Governments across the 7MM are increasing funding and grants for research and development activities for the production & invention of new medicines to develop new therapies which is proliferating the growth of the PPK market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Persistent research & development towards understanding the pathophysiology Across the globe organizations are consistently working towards understanding the pathophysiology of Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK). Few clinical trials initiated for the treatment of Palmoplantar Keratoderma namely; SGT-210 (Sol-Gel) and others. Sol-Gel is a dermatology company that is investigating its product SGT-210. It is the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, which is administered topically. For Instance, EGFR induces cell differentiation and proliferation upon activation through the binding of one of its ligands. This product is targeting patients with punctate palmoplantar keratoderma type -1 (PPPK type 1).



This product is in Phase I proof of concept clinical study. Nevertheless, the lack of key players in this horizon is quite evident. Due to this, there is a wide scope to have a large share in the total market size of the PPK in the seven major markets.



Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructural development

Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) is a rare disease and presently there is no available curative and specific therapy. This drives the growth of the market due to rising need and demand for certain therapy and treatment of the disease. Also, increasing efforts by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies along with the research laboratories focused towards the development of new drugs and therapies are contributing to the double-digit growth of the market in 7MM. Moreover, the growth of the palmoplantar keratoderma market is driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and growing R&D activities.



Restraint

Stringent rules & regulations

Governments across the 7MM have implemented numerous stringent rules and regulations relating to the clinical trial for the drugs of PPK, which are significantly hampering the PPK market in the 7MM. For instance, there is potential adverse federal, state and local government regulation in the United States.



Global Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market: Key Players

Cilas, Murata Manufacturing Co.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Ltd., Ceranova Corporation

Brightcrystals Technology Inc.

Ceramtec-Etec GmbH

Coorstek, Inc.

Konoshima Chemicals Co.Ltd.

Surmet Corporation

Schott AG

II-VI Optical Systems

Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing

LLC

Other Prominent Players



Global Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market: Regions

Global Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.



As per our estimates, In the United States, the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement from third-party payors is a factor in the sale of any product that have received regulatory approval for commercial sale. Government agencies and health programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, as well as managed care providers, private health insurers, and other organizations, are examples of third-party payors. Pricing and reimbursement schemes in the EU vary significantly from nation to nation. Some governments stipulate that the companies can only sell their products if a reimbursement price has been agreed upon. Additional research comparing the cost-effectiveness of a given product to already available therapies is might be required in some regions.



Global Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market is further segmented by region into:

U.S. Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Mexico Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Germany Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

France Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Italy Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Spain Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

U.K. Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Japan Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Global Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market report also contains analysis on:

Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market Dynamics

Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market Size

Supply & Demand

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Global Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2020 USD 1,098.9 Million

Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,458.8 Million

Growth Rate CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Application, Type, End-User, Form, and Region

Regional scope United States, Europe and Japan

Key Companies Profiled Cilas, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Ceranova Corporation, Brightcrystals Technology Inc., Ceramtec-Etec GmbH, Coorstek, Inc., Konoshima Chemicals Co., Ltd., Surmet Corporation, Schott AG, II-VI Optical Systems,. and Other Prominent Players



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) market?

What is the Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) market share?

Who are the key players in the Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) market?

What are the factors driving the Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________