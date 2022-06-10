New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Chipset Market: Segmented By Frequency Type ; By Processing Node Type ; By End User and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191974/?utm_source=GNW

A data flow management system is another name for a chipset. The purpose of a chipset is to essentially control the flow of data that passes through the device in order for it to function properly. The fifth generation of cellular networking technology is referred to as 5G. The aim of 5G technology is to provide more data to a broader range of devices. Since the chipset is involved in many functions of the computer, a 5G chipset is an essential component of 5G devices. Smartphones, portable hotspots, IoT computers, and, increasingly, laptop PCs with mobile network capabilities use 5G chipsets to transmit 5G packets. Sub-6GHz bands will be combined with modern MIMO antenna systems in 5G mobile devices, as well as high-frequency millimeter-wave (mmWave) bands with strongly oriented beam-steering.



Global 5G Chipset market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 27.2% in 2030.

In the efforts to maintain intense competition environments, many vertical industries are concentrating more aggressively on technological changes to improve ultimate productivity and operational efficiency. 5G wireless technology has the potential to support notable vertical transformations by reducing overall cost and increasing profitability. Further emphasis will continue on enhancing energy monitoring and management as well as better access to the network for energy production and distribution over the projected timeframe.



IT & Telecom segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Chipset market is segmented by End-user into Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and telecom, Energy and Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Supply Chain and Logistics, Government and Public Safety, Agriculture and Others. In 2020, the IT and telecom sectors dominated the industry. This can be due to the major players’ large investments in developing 5G chipset modules for telecom base stations, broadband gateway systems, and other networking devices. Furthermore, manufacturing, electricity and infrastructure, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, and healthcare have all seen an increase in demand for next-generation chipsets. Over the forecast era, the IT and telecom segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for high-speed data connectivity for virtual meetings and other corporate applications.



Sub-6GHz segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Chipset is divided by network type into sub-6GHz, mmWave, and sub-6GHz + mmWave. In 2020, the sub-6GHz segment dominated the industry. This is due to key industry players’ initial offers of 5G chipset components that support the sub-6GHz band for smartphones, wired cars, and laptops. Because of the continued implementation of modern chipset components that support both the sub-6GHz and mmWave bands in a single module, the sub-6GHz + mmWave segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.



7mm segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Chipset market is segmented by processing node type into 7mm, 10mm, and others. In the year 2020, the 7mm segment dominated the industry. This can be explained by key players’ initial emphasis on designing 5G chipset components with a 7mm processing node. Furthermore, to support high band frequencies, these market players are currently focusing on manufacturing 7 mm and 10 nm processing nodes of the chipset. Modern communication networks, on the other hand, are likely to be subjected to greater loads as they must support many applications at the same time. This would necessitate the development of a new chipset capable of faster processing.



Increased manufacturing demand and technology acceptance

The 5G chipset market is expected to expand in response to rising demand for high-speed internet and broad network coverage for a variety of applications, including distance learning, autonomous driving, multiuser gaming, videoconferencing, live streaming, telemedicine, and augmented reality. The development of 5G wireless technology is being driven by rising demand for mobile broadband technology, high-speed data transfer, and data and information processing. It’s also likely to improve mobile network capacity and close the gap between low and marginal network coverage and data access that exists in today’s network generations (3G/4G).



High data speed and growing usage of services and applications

Users will now enjoy higher data speeds and low latency due to the ongoing growth of cellular networks. Consumer appetite for content, as well as company and consumer moves to use cloud services, have all contributed to the rapid increase in data volume. The growing usage of services and applications in both consumer electronic devices and business-to-business (B2B) communication systems that are currently using/testing data-intensive applications such as AR and VR, as well as 3D and ultra-HD video content, is driving demand for mobile data services.



The cost of 5G chipsets for mobile devices is extremely high.

Smartphone chipsets that support 5G are expected to be costlier than 4G chipsets currently in the market. Only Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8-series SoCs support 5G, and only a few high-end smartphones have it. By providing 5G on the company’s 7-series and 6-series lineups, the company plans to greatly increase its 5G lineup. For mid-range smartphones, Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 690 are already available. However, no plans for 4-series chipsets, which are used in lower-cost phones, have been announced by the firm. The inclusion of 5G in more affordable phones would open up the network infrastructure to a much larger audience. Qualcomm and MediaTek are expected to get 5G chipset prices down for mid-range smartphones.



Qualcomm Incorporated



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Unisoc Communications, Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Other Prominent Players



Global 5G Chipset market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa.



Global 5G Chipset APAC held the largest market share in the year 2020. Increased innovations (such as R&D operations, acquisitions, and company partnerships) related to 5G in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are driving the growth of the 5G chipset market in APAC. In Asia Pacific, 9 countries have launched 5G, with 12 more planning to do so in the near future. China is one of the most important countries working on 5G network infrastructure. The Chinese government has been swift to coordinate and promote 5G research in the country.



Global 5G Chipsets Market further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Sub-6GHz

mmWave

Sub-6GHz + mmWave

7 nm

10 nm

Others

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Energy and Utilities

Automotive and Transportation

Supply Chain and Logistics

Government and Public Safety

Agriculture

Others

