Mid-Carolina OB/GYN is Proud to Offer Aesthetic Services to the Raleigh-Durham Area, Including a Chance at Youthful, Rejuvenated Skin with Botox Treatments

RALEIGH, N.C., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Carolina OB/GYN is now offering aesthetic services and wants to answer common questions about Botox. Botox has been around for 20 years and is a proven and effective method of offering a noninvasive solution for a more youthful appearance.

"What Is Botox Used For?"

Botox is most known for its ability to reduce facial wrinkles caused by repeated muscle contractions. Smiling, frowning, squinting, and other common facial movements can contribute to the formation of small wrinkles.

Botox can also be used to treat a variety of conditions such as neck rejuvenation. Botox is injected into the platysma bands of the neck. This tightens the muscles and smooths the skin, providing a youthful look as a long-term, skin-rejuvenating solution.

"How Does Botox Work?"

By blocking signals from nerves that contract muscles, Botox relaxes the muscles that cause wrinkles, which further reduces the chance of worsening wrinkles over time. It's designed to target "dynamic" facial wrinkles, or ones caused by muscular contractions in the face.

"How Much Does It Cost to Receive Botox Injections?"

It depends on how many units one will need. It will be determined during the appointment. The doctor will evaluate one's needs and give a quote on how much it will cost.

Text 919-210-2025 for an appointment.

"What Should I Expect from a Botox Procedure?"

Make sure to talk to the doctor about any medications one is currently taking and any medical conditions one has to ensure the best results, as one may need to stop common medications like sleeping aids, allergy medications, blood thinners, and muscle relaxants before the injection procedure.

Expect a very small needle to inject miniscule amounts of the botulinum into the skin or muscles which creates a pinch sensation.

"How Many Injections Will I Have to Get?"

Follow-up with regularly scheduled injections once every three to four months or the amount the doctor recommends for one's particular needs.

For treating crow's feet, expect to receive injections on the three muscles on the side of each eye.

For the forehead, expect to receive five injections into the muscle.

For the Glabellar line (AKA frown lines), one will receive five injections in between the eyebrows and in the forehead.

"When Will I Start to See Results?"

Botox injection results should show immediately, fully in two weeks, but some clients may see results in a few days, giving the injection time to work. If additional units are needed, they will be injected after two weeks of the initial appointment

Avoid sun damage by wearing a minimum of SPF 30 sunscreen. Apply gentle cleaner or moisturizer daily.

How to Book a Botox Appointment:

Those who are in the Raleigh-Durham area and are looking for professional aestheticians to perform Botox injections, text

919-210-2025.

Related Images











Image 1: Botox









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment