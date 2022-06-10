Bona Fide Masks® Reinforces Commitment to Providing Authentic Masks Through Transparency and Supply Chain Integrity

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, remains dedicated to their efforts to address fraud and counterfeit masks in the marketplace. As Covid-19 cases continue to rise around the country, counterfeit masks present an issue for many E-commerce and big box retailers. Since the beginning of the pandemic, "bad actors" have populated the mask business taking advantage of the country's critical demand. Bona Fide Masks® recognizes the threat that counterfeit products present not only to legitimate and trusted trademarked brands but to public safety and consumer health.

Bona Fide Masks was formed as a response to the critical shortage of PPE in 2020. President, Bill Taubner, was approached by a community leader asking if his 4th generation, family owned and operated Ball Chain could leverage its well-established supply chain integrity and global relationships to supply affordable PPE for frontline workers and the general public. At its inception, Bona Fide Masks established a brand promise to deliver authentic and trusted masks through a transparent business model. Two years later, Bona Fide Masks continues to strengthen its commitment to this promise by addressing the unsavory characters that continue to emerge in the mask business. The number of counterfeit products in the global marketplace has grown, eroding brand reputations and consumer trust.

Bona Fide Mask has an unmatched business model designed to build buyer confidence. Bona Fide Masks will only work directly with mask manufacturers, often securing exclusive distribution relationships. With the elimination of third parties, Bona Fide Masks can pledge the authenticity of their masks. Bona Fide Masks is proud to be an exclusive distributor for Powecom® KN95 masks, the authorized U.S. distributor for Harley Commodity Co, Ltd. and Chengde Technologies Co., Ltd. and the premier E-commerce distributor for U.S. Mask manufacturer, DemeTECH®. Bona Fide Masks is not only committed to rigorous, third-party testing but has made a significant investment to purchase an in-house testing machine to supplement these efforts and bolster consumer confidence. Additionally, the company has retained legal counsel to address any counterfeit masks misrepresented and sold under the Powecom name and/or the outdated GBGB2626-2006 standard. KN95 masks sold globally should be produced under the updated GBGB2626-2019 standard.

"Over the last few months, I have been interviewed by several reputable publications and the most common question that comes up is 'how we should protect ourselves against counterfeit masks.' While the CDC outlines some tips to identify counterfeits, consumers are best served by purchasing from distributors with direct relationships. The most effective way to avoid a counterfeit is to be aware of the company you are purchasing your masks from. Supply chain integrity is critical in the mask business. You simply can't rely on a company that approves distributors through authorized distributor certifications. In order to do things right, you must build strong relationships with businesses you can trust and depend on. We are really proud of the partnerships we have established with the top mask producers. These direct partnerships provide us with the confidence and reassurance that our products are authentic and trusted. Counterfeit masks are a danger to public safety. We will continue to reinvest in our business to make acquisitions like our own testing machine. To do things right, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to combat counterfeit masks." - Bill Taubner, President of Bona Fide Masks

"We are proud to help support our exclusive U.S. Distributor in the fight against counterfeit masks. The Bona Fide Masks supply chain is the strongest in the industry. We urge consumers to buy direct from Bona Fide Masks to ensure authenticity. We will remain steadfast in our pursuit to address counterfeits in the marketplace alongside our trusted partner, Bona Fide Masks." - Jing Yip, Export Manager, Powecom®

Some consumer tips to avoid counterfeit masks:

When purchasing a KN95 masks, make sure your mask is to the latest standard of GBGB2626-2019. After July 2021, all Chinese manufacturers of KN95s were required to produce masks according to this new standard.

Do research on the company you are purchasing from and avoid third-party sellers. When purchasing on marketplace platforms, check who the product is sold by and where it is shipped from. This will help consumers identify whether it's a direct source like Bona Fide Masks or a third-party seller. The most efficient way to avoid fraudulent products is to purchase directly from the mask distributor.

Bona Fide Masks Corp. is the Exclusive Distributor of Powecom products in the United States. If Powecom is being sold by another distributor, Bona Fide Masks cannot confirm the authenticity of this product.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains, and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

