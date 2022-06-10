Correction: ALSTOM SA: Alstom’s 12 July 2022 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting : Availability of the preparatory documents

English French



Alstom’s 12 July 2022 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

Availability of the preparatory documents

10 June 2022 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (the “Meeting”) which will take place at 2:00 PM at 28, avenue George V (“Châteauform’ Le 28 George V”) 75008 Paris.

The Meeting will be broadcast live and in full on the Company’s website ( www.alstom.com ) . This broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.

The prior notice of the Meeting, which includes the Meeting agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted to the Meeting’s approval and the principal details about participating in and voting at the Meeting was published on 3 June 2022 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°66.

The convening notice will be published in BALO and in a newspaper for legal notices on 22 June 2022.

These notices may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.alstom.com .

Availability preparatory materials – Document transmittal requests

The preparatory materials for the Meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website ( www.alstom.com ).

The documents that are to be presented to the Meeting in accordance with, in particular, Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company’s website ( www.alstom.com ) or upon request sent to the following email address: alstom.fr.ag2022@alstomgroup.com.

Shareholders may ask the Company to send them the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, preferably using the following email address: alstom.fr.ag2022@alstomgroup.com.

Shareholders are generally encouraged to send all their requests electronically using the email address cited above.

Shareholders are generally invited to regularly consult the area dedicated to the Meeting on the Company’s website ( www.alstom.com ).

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company's proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 11th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.

Log onto www.alstom.com for more information. Contacts Press:

Philippe MOLITOR – Tél. + 33 (7) 76 00 97 79

philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com







Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Coralie COLLET – Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com













