Agfa-Gevaert : Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)



Mortsel, Belgium – June 10, 2022 – 5.40 p.m. CET



According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has announced on June 7, 2022, that it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert NV as per June 2, 2022, of 4,746,694 voting rights or 3,00% (denominator is 158,207,488), thus crossing the threshold of 3% upwards.

Full chain of controlled undertakings

Dimensional Holding Inc. (in its capacity as general partner of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP) is the ultimate controller but Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (and its subsidiaries) are the discretionary investment managers who exercise the voting rights associated with the shares held in the funds and segregated accounts (collectively, the “Accounts”) they manage. Pursuant to voting agreements, David Booth and Rex Sinquefield, both shareholders of Dimensional Holdings Inc., have the power to appoint the majority of the directors of the entity. None of the persons subject to the notification requirements are the beneficial owners of the shares, which are owned by the “Accounts”.

Additional information

Please note that of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also have investment management discretion over an additional 75,569 shares where the voting rights are not controlled by Dimensional or its subsidiary undertakings.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com .





About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

