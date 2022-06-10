DEADLINE ALERT for IONQ, XRAY, and ET: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ)

Class Period: March 30, 2021 – May 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) that the Company’s 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) that IonQ’s quantum computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (4) that a significant portion of IonQ’s revenue was derived from improper round-tripping transactions with related parties; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

Class Period: June 9, 2021 – May 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) they had improperly recognized revenue tied to certain dealer incentive or rebate programs to allow management to meet certain incentive-based compensation targets; and (ii) as a result, Dentsply’s financial statements were not prepared in accordance with applicable rules, and the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were deficient throughout the Class Period.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)

Class Period: April 13, 2017 – December 20, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2022

