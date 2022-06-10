New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Blankets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Size, Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279435/?utm_source=GNW

The products are witnessing increased innovation with additional features such as battery-powered blankets with mobile chargeable sockets, waterproof blankets, lightweight, durable, machine washable, and water-resistant blankets.



Such innovative features are increasing the attractiveness of electric blankets.Furthermore, an electric blanket is a product that gives warmth by heating the electric heating wires placed between the fabrics.



Electric blankets generally have warm and hot settings and use around 80 watts of energy.In addition, increasing consumer purchasing power and demand for premium and branded products from various end users are driving the electric blankets market growth.



Therefore, the growth of the electric blankets market is increasing at a significant rate. Moreover, emerging economies are witnessing a surge in the middle-class population coupled with growth in urbanization. An increase in the middle-class population in this region and the rising consumer awareness of the availability of different types of products in the market drive demand for electric blankets. The electric blanket market is witnessing increasing expansion due to rising consumer awareness and the various advantages associated with the product. Electric blankets help keep the occupants comfortable and warm by preheating the bed to a certain level before going to bed.



Based on distribution channel, the electric blankets market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.In 2020, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share.



The availability of electric blankets through various distribution channels such as specialty stores aided the expansion of the electric blankets market.The specialized online platforms are becoming increasingly popular and attracting consumers with various offers on the products.



Electric blankets are the perfect companion to provide consistent warmth to the user.These factors mentioned above are driving the electric blankets market growth.



Moreover, consumers highly value electric blankets during winters as these help to keep them warm and cozy. In addition to warming, these blankets prevent dampness and moist air and are suitable for people with rheumatism. They regulate the blood circulation of the human body and provide a comfortable and efficient sleep. These blankets are available in various designs and colors and provide uniform warmth without adding layer upon layer of bedding. The key drivers of the electric blanket market is the affordability, comfort, and convenience of the products. Further, electric blankets are much cheaper than heaters and bring great benefits to polar or temperate countries that suffer from long and harsh winters. Furthermore, superior internet connectivity in various regions contributes to the high sales of consumer goods such as electric blankets through e-commerce platforms.



In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the global electric blankets market.Canada experiences cold and harsh weather for most of the year.



People in the region are subject to health issues owing to the exposure to such low temperatures such as body pains, frost bites and more.This has aided the adoption of electric blankets.



Moreover, when the warmth provided by a home heating system is insufficient, an electric blanket keeps the wearer warm and comfortable while lowering total house heating expenditures.Electric blankets have several benefits in addition to lowering energy use and are mainly chosen for their reliability, durability, and cost-effectiveness.



Thus, these factors are bolstering the electric blankets market growth in Canada. Furthermore, increasing income levels and visible changes in the consumer’s perspective to focus on product convenience and functionality are driving the electric blankets market growth. These blankets include overheat protection to prevent the blanket from overheating and are also waterproof, stain-resistant, battery-powered, lightweight, and chargeable. Moreover, increasing awareness about the variety of electric blankets offered by the manufacturers through brick and mortar stores and online platforms is boosting the demand for electric blankets in the country.



The increasing strategic marketing and advertising of winter products drive the demand for electric blankets in the country. In addition, the increasing focus of major players on launching winter products as per the latest trends is another factor supporting the growth of the electric blankets market.



A few key players operating in the global electric blankets market include Beurer GmbH; Morphy Richards; Biddeford Blankets LLC; Slumberdown Company; Silentnight Group Limited; Glen Dimplex; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; Bedshe International Co., LTD; Shavel Associates Inc.; and Odessey. Players operating in the market are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers’ requirements.



The overall electric blankets market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the electric blankets market.

