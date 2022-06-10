New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Women’s Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Age, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278019/?utm_source=GNW



Women’s Health Market Growth & Trends



The global women’s health market size is expected to reach USD 58.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The introduction of innovative novel products and the presence of a strong pipeline of women’s health products are prime factors driving the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, the Food & Drug Administration approved Myfembree, developed by Pfizer Inc. in collaboration with Myovant Sciences, for uterine fibroids associated with heavy menstrual bleeding. An increase in the incidence of endometriosis and a rise in support from non-profit organizations are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged USD 280 million every year from 2021 to 2030 for the development of new contraceptive technologies and to support family planning initiatives.According to the WHO report 2021, globally, around 10% (190 million) of reproductive-age girls and women are affected by endometriosis.



It is a chronic disease related to severe pain during periods, bowel movements and/or urination, abdominal bloating, nausea, fatigue, etc.The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market.



Strict measures undertaken by governments to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2, such as social distancing and community-wide lockdowns, have had a detrimental impact on treatment facilities & gynecological clinics.



For instance, in low- and middle-income countries there has been a decline in the usage of long- and short-acting reversible contraceptives.Strategic initiatives undertaken by key players, such as collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, for the development and commercialization of products are anticipated to drive market growth.



For instance, in October 2021, Richter and Hikma signed an exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize denosumab, comprising biosimilar of Xgeva and Prolia in the U.S. Moreover, the growing competition from generic drugs increases the pricing pressure after patent expiration, which is anticipated to impede market growth.



For instance, after the patent expiry, the revenue of Forteo declined by 23% between 2020 and 2021.North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key market players, supportive government regulations, approval & commercialization of products, and high usage of contraceptives among women.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising government spending on women’s health. For instance, the Australian Government announced an investment of USD 333 million to support health services and support.



Women’s Health Market Report Highlights

• The contraceptives application segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 due to supportive reimbursement policies by private & government organizations

• The University of California Bixby Center released a reimbursement guide to help health providers offer women a full range of contraceptives

• The endometriosis segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the launch of products, such as Relugoliz and the impending launch of Linzagolix for the treatment of women with uterine fibroids

• Based on age, the 50 years and above segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGRfrom 2022 to 2030 owing to the high risk of developing endometriosis and menopause

• According to the International Menopause Society, globally, women aged between 45 and 55 years typically experience menopause, with the average age of onset at 51.5 years

