Baum Hedlund Issues Guide for Gardasil Injury Victims

Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal injury lawyers from the Baum Hedlund law firm have released a new Gardasil Injury Compensation Guide to help victims who allege the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine caused them serious injuries. The guide helps people with post-Gardasil injuries navigate the complicated process of pursuing a legal case against Gardasil manufacturer Merck & Co.

Baum Hedlund is the leading law firm in the country representing individuals who sustained life-altering injuries after receiving the Gardasil HPV vaccine. Thousands of teens and adults claim they have sustained serious and disabling Gardasil side effects, the most prominent being the auto-immune disorder known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). The legal cases allege that the “defective and dangerous” Gardasil vaccine caused claimants’ injuries and that Merck failed to fully inform parents, patients, and the medical community about Gardasil’s known adverse effects.

The purpose of the Gardasil Injury Compensation Guide is simple: to help anyone who believes they have suffered injury after receiving one or more shots of the Gardasil HPV vaccine, to seek a path to compensation. The guide also includes resources, including support groups that have found medical help to address their auto-immune and other conditions. With the Gardasil Injury Compensation Guide, victims will now have valuable help when it comes to seeking care for their injuries, hiring a lawyer, and filing a claim with the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), and in some cases, a civil lawsuit.

Most people with post-Gardasil injuries do not know that any vaccine claim must go before the NVICP. The NVICP, also known as “Vaccine Court,” allows petitioners to seek financial compensation for allegedly suffering injury after receiving certain vaccines. Since 1988, the program has paid roughly $4 billion in compensation to more than 8,000 families who presented a “preponderance of evidence” demonstrating vaccines caused their injuries.

Vaccine cases are different than pharmaceutical cases. If a drug harms someone, they have the right to retain an attorney and file a lawsuit in civil court for damages against the manufacturer. In vaccine cases involving Gardasil, any individual injured who believes the HPV vaccine caused their injuries must first file a petition in the no-fault Vaccine Court, where the manufacturer is not even a party or involved in any way. After a statutory period of time passes, or judgment is rendered, the petitioner can then choose to accept the awarded compensation or opt-out of Vaccine Court and elect to file a civil lawsuit against the manufacturer instead.

Any case before the NVICP is governed by a strict statute of limitations that limits the time within which one can file a petition in vaccine court, even where the injured person has no idea what caused the harm. For Gardasil cases, the statute of limitations is three years to file from the first onset of symptoms after vaccination. Thus, it is vital for anyone interested in pursuing a case to start the process as soon as possible.

“We believe that people stricken with post-Gardasil injuries are at a huge disadvantage when it comes to seeking financial compensation and holding Merck accountable,” says Baum Hedlund managing shareholder Michael L. Baum. “Most of the people who contact us did not know that Gardasil could have caused their injuries until months, if not years after they received the vaccine. Many were just children, and they had no idea that something their doctor told them to get could hurt them. We created this guide to get the word out that if you suspect Gardasil could have caused your injuries, use the resources in our guide to seek treatment and talk to a lawyer as soon as you are able to ensure that you are not time-barred from pursuing a legal case.”

The Gardasil Injury Compensation Guide answers the following questions and provides resources for those who believe that the HPV vaccine caused their injuries:

How to File an HPV Vaccine Claim Before the Deadline

I Think Gardasil Caused Debilitating Health Issues…What Do I Do First?

Should I Hire an Attorney for My Gardasil Case? How Much Will This Cost?

What is the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP)?

Who Can File a Petition with the NVICP?

How Much Does it Cost to File a Petition with the NVICP?

How Long Do I Have to File a Petition with the NVICP?

What is the Process for Filing a Gardasil Vaccine Petition with the NVICP?

Do I Want My Case in Civil Court?

What if I Received the Gardasil HPV Vaccine Years Ago and My Statute of Limitations Expired?

Who Can I Talk to for Help with My Gardasil Vaccine Injuries?

Gardasil Support Resources

Read the Gardasil Injury Compensation Guide

About Baum Hedlund

Baum Hedlund is a national plaintiff’s law firm that has recovered more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements* across all practice areas. Since 2020, the firm has filed more than a dozen lawsuits on behalf of girls, boys, men, and women who allege Gardasil caused them to develop:

Auto-immune disorders

Chronic fatigue syndromes

Chronic pain syndromes, including Chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS)

Death

Dysautonomia

Fibromyalgia

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Lupus

Movement disorders

Neurological disorders

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS)

Reproductive disorders, including premature ovarian failure (POF)

Small fiber neuropathy

The Baum Hedlund law firm is not anti-vaccine. Vaccines have the potential to eradicate disease and save millions of lives. The firm is against intentional efforts to mislead consumers about the safety and effectiveness of any drug, vaccine, medical device, or consumer product. Baum Hedlund has fought and will continue to fight for the rights of consumers to be fully and honestly informed about risks associated with any drug, vaccine, medical device, or consumer product. The firm will continue to work tirelessly to ensure those rights are defended and victims of injustice are compensated for their injuries.

*Past performance, verdicts, or settlements do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of future cases.

