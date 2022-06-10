English Finnish

Charges pressed by prosecutor against a member of Orion’s Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence dismissed

It has come to the attention of Orion Corporation the charges pressed by prosecutor against Ari Lehtoranta, a member of Orion’s Board of Directors, in a securities markets case concerning suspected disclosure offence have been dismissed.





According to Orion’s knowledge, the matter was related to Mr. Lehtoranta’s operations as the CEO of Nokian Tyres plc in 2015-2016. Orion Corporation disclosed the prosecutor’s decision to press charges in its stock exchange release of 29 October 2020. The suspected offence was not related to Orion. Orion will not comment the matter.

