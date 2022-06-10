AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2022

 May YTD - MayBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgMay 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP19,83623,587-15.9 81,38697,717-16.763,013
 40 < 100 HP5,8787,031-16.4 25,56029,339-12.920,616
 100+ HP1,9901,74713.9 9,3028,42310.46,490
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors27,70432,365-14.4 116,248135,479-14.290,119
4WD Farm Tractors176253-30.4 1,0281,180-12.9282
Total Farm Tractors27,88032,618-14.5 117,276136,659-14.290,401
Self-Prop Combines315361-12.7 1,5221,773-14.2851

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

