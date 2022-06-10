Flavored Yogurt Market to Witness Growth Surging at 7.4% CAGR by 2032 | By Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Flavored Yogurt Market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.4% and top a valuation of USD 106.2 Bn by 2032. In the worldwide food and beverage business, the demand for innovative and exotic flavors is growing significantly. Aromatic and plant-based or vegetable-based yogurts, such as beet, carrot, and squash, are being introduced by companies. These products can be eaten as snacks or used in recipes. Furthermore, these plant-based yogurts are high in nutrients, which appeals to the millennial generation.



As a result, there will be a beneficial impact on the worldwide non-dairy yogurt market. Cargill Inc., for example, sells PURIS pea protein, which is made from yellow peas and processed without hexanes. The company has created a yogurt prototype that is functionally creamier and has a superior mouthfeel using the clean-tasting pea starch and pea protein ingredients.

“Consumers' shifting dietary patterns toward the use of flavored yogurt as a dessert and as an important dietary component has influenced the rise of yogurt and made it a popular food item in recent years.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Drinkable Flavored Yogurt among Fastest Growing Breakfast Trends

Drinkable flavored yogurt is growing in popularity as a way to feed the body at the start of each day, thanks to consumer demand for more protein, better nutrition, and convenience. Many people's daily routines are incorporating flavored yogurt and fruit smoothies containing nonfat yogurt, which have a higher nutritional value than most other popular breakfast options. In addition to helping consumers strengthen and grow muscles and control their appetite, yogurt can also help them regulate their digestion.

These advantages can be included in food formulations, making it easier to appeal to clean label campaigns and comply with new label standards. While drinkable yogurt stands apart from other conventional forms, there are other methods for these products to catch buyers' attention. In the past, common flavors like strawberry, vanilla, and other fruit flavors were the norm, but now, imaginative producers are creating flavor profiles that are both decadent and enticing while also being low in sugar and fat.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies offering flavored yogurt are General Mills, Inc.; Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Chobani LLC, Lactalis, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Arla foods, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., ULTIMA FOODS, Chobani, LLC., Sodiaal, Müller UK & Ireland, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd., Parmalat S.p.A., Chi Limited, Cargill, Incorporated., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Nutrition Foundation, and Others.

Flavored Yogurt Market by Category

By Nature, Flavored Yogurt Market is segmented as:

Organic Flavored Yogurt

Conventional Flavored Yogurt

By Form, Flavored Yogurt Market is segmented as:

Spoonable

Drinkable

By Flavor, Flavored Yogurt Market is segmented as:

Strawberry

Vanilla

Peach

Blueberry

Chocolate

Vegetable-based

Others





By End Use, Flavored Yogurt Market is segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry

HoReCa

Household Retail





By Sales Channel, Flavored Yogurt Market is segmented as:

B2B

B2C Modern Trade Convenience Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



