Global Stair Lifts Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stair Lifts estimated at US$934.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Straight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$821.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Curved segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Stair Lifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Stair Lifts

Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook

Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market

Developed Regions Lead Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Key Brands

Stair Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling

Better Mobility Drives Market

Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility

Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

for 2020E

Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical

Disabilities Propels Market Growth

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions

Affecting Mobility in the Elderly

Osteoporosis: Factsheet

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with

Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and

2022P

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities &

Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with

Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts

Obesity Statistics in Brief

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the

Stair Lifts Market

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into

Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care

Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth

Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market



