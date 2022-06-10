New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Alternatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896308/?utm_source=GNW

Global Protein Alternatives Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026



Safety of food has become the top most concern for people in countries around the world, amid the pandemic situation. With the world at a high risk of zoonotic diseases like the COVID-19 outbreak along with Influenza, Ebola and measles among others in the past, the focus shifted onto alternative meat. Alternative protein or alternative meat is anticipated to be increasingly integrated into the global protein supply industry going forward as people realize the risks associated with consuming animal protein. Already, products with alternative proteins, for example Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, have been attracting consumers in a big way, in the recent years. Consumers wary about animal suffering and with an intention to reduce personal environmental footprint started consuming such products and with increasing demand, many more manufacturers emerged offering similar products. Beyond Meat burger makes use of 99% less water and 93% less land and generates 90% less emissions when compared a regular beef burger, as per its life-cycle assessment, reasons enough for making the product popular among consumers intending to `save the earth`. Furthermore, it is a known fact that plant-based foods lower chronic diseases and mortality rates. This had also created interest in such alt-meat based products among consumers. Even though currently alt-meat products are more expensive compared to options with animal protein, over the coming years, the prices are likely to reduce due to technological advancements in manufacturing methods and identification of low cost plant raw materials.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protein Alternatives estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Plant Protein, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Insect Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $322.5 Million by 2026



The Protein Alternatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$322.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Strong growth is projected for alternative protein products in the coming years driven by rising acceptance of products that include such ingredients, particularly in functional foods and dietary supplements categories. There is a growing awareness with regard to health and wellness among population across the world. Rise in interest among consumers for protein based diets is encouraging companies, including both animal and plant based protein ingredient companies, to develop advanced technologies for extracting protein alternatives and also seek new and more sustainable protein sources. The trend towards high nutrition, proteins-rich diets is driven by the growing awareness about health benefits of such foods particularly in muscle building, ensuring satiety and assisting in weight loss. The demand for proteins continues to grow among athletes, teenagers, children and the elderly. Expanding population base and rising income levels are expected to significantly impact the demand for protein alternatives in the coming years.



Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as CVD, diabetes, various cancers, and osteoporosis, and the urgent need for adequate intake of proteins in combating these diseases represent another important growth driver. Other factors poised to benefit market prospects in the near term include wide ranging applications of soy proteins owing to their widespread availability and favorable clinical research supporting its health and nutritional advantages; and surging popularity of pea protein alternatives with their health benefits and high nutritional value in terms of high in fiber, starch, vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Emergence of newer sources of proteins such as insect proteins, chickpeas, cricket proteins, and algae protein, etc. and the myriad health benefits offered by them in terms of maintaining general health and well-being, weight loss and weight management, as well as muscle building and muscle maintenance is also expected to provide additional impetus to market growth.



Mycoprotein Segment to Reach $894.9 Million by 2026



In the global Mycoprotein segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$510.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$787.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48.1 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)

Agriprotein Holdings Ltd

Aspire Food Group

Avebe

Cargill Incorporated

Corbion NV

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Enterra Feed Corporation

EntofoodSdn Bhd

Proti-Farm Holding NV

Glanbia PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

MGP Ingredients Inc

MycoTechnology Inc

Roquette Frères

Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Proteins

Protein Alternatives Benefit from the Focus Shed on Food,

Nutrition & Immunity Amid the Pandemic

U.S Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-

June 2020 (In %)

Studies Liking Faster COVID-19 Recoveries With Higher Protein

Intake Provide Added Boost to Growth

With COVID-19 Bringing Environment Into Focus, Sustainability

of Protein Alternatives Comes Into the Spotlight

Animal Agriculture, a Big But Lesser Known Problem for the

Environment: Animal Agriculture Contribution to Environmental

Pollution (In %)

COVID-19 Induced Fears of Animal Borne Diseases, Accelerates

the Shift to Protein Alternatives

Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Protein Alternatives Options

Meatless Culture Drives the Market for Protein Alternatives

Disruptions in Traditional Meat Supply Chain Shifts Spotlight

to Protein Alternatives

Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods

Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Alternatives

Other Protein Alternatives Witness Steady Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Countries to Drive

Market Growth

Market Challenges

Protein Alternatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

111 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Market Outlook



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins

Soy Represents an Important Plant-based Protein Alternative

Types of Soy Protein Ingredients

Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based

Protein Ingredients

Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All

Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant

Proteins

Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of

Plant Proteins

Better Efficiency of Plant Protein Sources Compared to Animal

Protein Sources: Comparing Water Consumption in Production

(in Gallons per Ton) by Protein Source

Energy Efficiency in Production of Various Protein Sources

(in kcal)

Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market

Protein Content in Various Plant-Based Food Types

Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Pea Proteins

Market : 2019

Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids

Growth

Market Share of Leading Players in the Wheat Proteins Market: 2019

Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein

Ingredients

Average Amount of Protein Present in Different Types of Rice

Algae Proteins: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources

Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market Spurred by Shift in Consumer

Behavior & Consumption Patterns

Exciting Plant-based Protein Alternatives

Innovative Processing Techniques Drive Market Expansion

Ingredient Providers Offer Vegan Flavors to Add Authentic

Flavors to Meat Substitutes

Innovations to Set Pace for Alternative Proteins Market

Start-Ups Set to Deep-Dive into Alternative Proteins Market

Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve

Nutritional Content

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by

Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2018

Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future

Food Demand

MACRO DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein

Alternatives

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important

Opportunity Indicator

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025, and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient’s

Satiety Features

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region

Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Protein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Protein by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Plant Protein by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insect Protein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Insect Protein by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Insect Protein by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mycoprotein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Algal Protein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Algal Protein by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Algal Protein by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Healthy Growth Outlook for US Protein Alternatives Market

Myriad Factors Drive Prominence of Plant Proteins in the US

Plant-Based Proteins: Ingredient Innovation & Food Formulation

Availability in Several Forms and Options

Advent of Novel and New Ingredients

Soy: From a Humble Beginning to a Giant Market

Pea Protein Ingredients: A High Growth Market

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,

Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Foods & Beverages Market Enhances Demand for Protein Alternatives

COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate the Demand

Canada: A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant

Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Growing Demand for Functional Foods Augurs Well for Protein

Alternatives Market

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,

Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Protein Alternatives Market in China: An Overview

Soy Proteins Market in China: Positioned for Growth

China: A Major Producer & Consumer of Wheat Gluten

Sports Nutrition Products: Opportunities for Growth

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,

Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant

Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant

Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant

Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,

Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by Source -

Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,

Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,

Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant

Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by

Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect

Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein

Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein

Alternatives by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein

Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein

Alternatives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Asia-Pacific: Market Laden with Opportunities

Robust Gains on the Cards for Plant Proteins Market

India

Rising Importance of Soy Products Transforms Domestic Plant

Protein Segment

Wheat Gluten Market on a Steady Growth Path

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect

Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Protein

Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,

Mycoprotein and Algal Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Protein

Alternatives by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal

Protein for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Protein

Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Other Applications Markets - Independent



