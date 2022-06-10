New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Alternatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896308/?utm_source=GNW
Global Protein Alternatives Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026
Safety of food has become the top most concern for people in countries around the world, amid the pandemic situation. With the world at a high risk of zoonotic diseases like the COVID-19 outbreak along with Influenza, Ebola and measles among others in the past, the focus shifted onto alternative meat. Alternative protein or alternative meat is anticipated to be increasingly integrated into the global protein supply industry going forward as people realize the risks associated with consuming animal protein. Already, products with alternative proteins, for example Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, have been attracting consumers in a big way, in the recent years. Consumers wary about animal suffering and with an intention to reduce personal environmental footprint started consuming such products and with increasing demand, many more manufacturers emerged offering similar products. Beyond Meat burger makes use of 99% less water and 93% less land and generates 90% less emissions when compared a regular beef burger, as per its life-cycle assessment, reasons enough for making the product popular among consumers intending to `save the earth`. Furthermore, it is a known fact that plant-based foods lower chronic diseases and mortality rates. This had also created interest in such alt-meat based products among consumers. Even though currently alt-meat products are more expensive compared to options with animal protein, over the coming years, the prices are likely to reduce due to technological advancements in manufacturing methods and identification of low cost plant raw materials.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protein Alternatives estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Plant Protein, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Insect Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $322.5 Million by 2026
The Protein Alternatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$322.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Strong growth is projected for alternative protein products in the coming years driven by rising acceptance of products that include such ingredients, particularly in functional foods and dietary supplements categories. There is a growing awareness with regard to health and wellness among population across the world. Rise in interest among consumers for protein based diets is encouraging companies, including both animal and plant based protein ingredient companies, to develop advanced technologies for extracting protein alternatives and also seek new and more sustainable protein sources. The trend towards high nutrition, proteins-rich diets is driven by the growing awareness about health benefits of such foods particularly in muscle building, ensuring satiety and assisting in weight loss. The demand for proteins continues to grow among athletes, teenagers, children and the elderly. Expanding population base and rising income levels are expected to significantly impact the demand for protein alternatives in the coming years.
Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as CVD, diabetes, various cancers, and osteoporosis, and the urgent need for adequate intake of proteins in combating these diseases represent another important growth driver. Other factors poised to benefit market prospects in the near term include wide ranging applications of soy proteins owing to their widespread availability and favorable clinical research supporting its health and nutritional advantages; and surging popularity of pea protein alternatives with their health benefits and high nutritional value in terms of high in fiber, starch, vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Emergence of newer sources of proteins such as insect proteins, chickpeas, cricket proteins, and algae protein, etc. and the myriad health benefits offered by them in terms of maintaining general health and well-being, weight loss and weight management, as well as muscle building and muscle maintenance is also expected to provide additional impetus to market growth.
Mycoprotein Segment to Reach $894.9 Million by 2026
In the global Mycoprotein segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$510.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$787.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48.1 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -
- Agriprotein Holdings Ltd
- Aspire Food Group
- Avebe
- Cargill Incorporated
- Corbion NV
- DuPont de Nemours Inc
- Enterra Feed Corporation
- EntofoodSdn Bhd
- Proti-Farm Holding NV
- Glanbia PLC
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Group plc
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- MGP Ingredients Inc
- MycoTechnology Inc
- Roquette Frères
- Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd
- The Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896308/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Proteins
Protein Alternatives Benefit from the Focus Shed on Food,
Nutrition & Immunity Amid the Pandemic
U.S Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-
June 2020 (In %)
Studies Liking Faster COVID-19 Recoveries With Higher Protein
Intake Provide Added Boost to Growth
With COVID-19 Bringing Environment Into Focus, Sustainability
of Protein Alternatives Comes Into the Spotlight
Animal Agriculture, a Big But Lesser Known Problem for the
Environment: Animal Agriculture Contribution to Environmental
Pollution (In %)
COVID-19 Induced Fears of Animal Borne Diseases, Accelerates
the Shift to Protein Alternatives
Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Protein Alternatives Options
Meatless Culture Drives the Market for Protein Alternatives
Disruptions in Traditional Meat Supply Chain Shifts Spotlight
to Protein Alternatives
Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods
Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Alternatives
Other Protein Alternatives Witness Steady Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Countries to Drive
Market Growth
Market Challenges
Protein Alternatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
111 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins
Soy Represents an Important Plant-based Protein Alternative
Types of Soy Protein Ingredients
Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based
Protein Ingredients
Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All
Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant
Proteins
Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of
Plant Proteins
Better Efficiency of Plant Protein Sources Compared to Animal
Protein Sources: Comparing Water Consumption in Production
(in Gallons per Ton) by Protein Source
Energy Efficiency in Production of Various Protein Sources
(in kcal)
Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market
Protein Content in Various Plant-Based Food Types
Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Pea Proteins
Market : 2019
Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids
Growth
Market Share of Leading Players in the Wheat Proteins Market: 2019
Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein
Ingredients
Average Amount of Protein Present in Different Types of Rice
Algae Proteins: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources
Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market Spurred by Shift in Consumer
Behavior & Consumption Patterns
Exciting Plant-based Protein Alternatives
Innovative Processing Techniques Drive Market Expansion
Ingredient Providers Offer Vegan Flavors to Add Authentic
Flavors to Meat Substitutes
Innovations to Set Pace for Alternative Proteins Market
Start-Ups Set to Deep-Dive into Alternative Proteins Market
Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve
Nutritional Content
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by
Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2018
Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future
Food Demand
MACRO DRIVERS
Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein
Alternatives
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important
Opportunity Indicator
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025, and 2030
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient’s
Satiety Features
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Protein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Protein by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Plant Protein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insect Protein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Insect Protein by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Insect Protein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Algal Protein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Algal Protein by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Algal Protein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Healthy Growth Outlook for US Protein Alternatives Market
Myriad Factors Drive Prominence of Plant Proteins in the US
Plant-Based Proteins: Ingredient Innovation & Food Formulation
Availability in Several Forms and Options
Advent of Novel and New Ingredients
Soy: From a Humble Beginning to a Giant Market
Pea Protein Ingredients: A High Growth Market
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,
Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Foods & Beverages Market Enhances Demand for Protein Alternatives
COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate the Demand
Canada: A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant
Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Growing Demand for Functional Foods Augurs Well for Protein
Alternatives Market
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,
Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Protein Alternatives Market in China: An Overview
Soy Proteins Market in China: Positioned for Growth
China: A Major Producer & Consumer of Wheat Gluten
Sports Nutrition Products: Opportunities for Growth
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,
Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant
Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant
Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant
Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,
Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by Source -
Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,
Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant Protein,
Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant
Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Protein Alternatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 10-Year Perspective for Protein Alternatives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect
Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein
Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein
Alternatives by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Protein
Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Protein
Alternatives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Protein Alternatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Asia-Pacific: Market Laden with Opportunities
Robust Gains on the Cards for Plant Proteins Market
India
Rising Importance of Soy Products Transforms Domestic Plant
Protein Segment
Wheat Gluten Market on a Steady Growth Path
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Protein Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect
Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal Protein - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Protein
Alternatives by Source - Plant Protein, Insect Protein,
Mycoprotein and Algal Protein Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Protein
Alternatives by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Mycoprotein and Algal
Protein for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Protein Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Protein
Alternatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896308/?utm_source=GNW
