UPDATED ADVISORY: Maxine Waters To Speak At Just Economy Conference

Congresswoman Maxine Waters will keynote the second day of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition's annual Just Economy Conference, taking place in Washington, DC, from June 13-14. There is no registration fee for working press. Media may register here.

Waters will speak at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday June 14. NCRC will livestream her remarks here. FDIC Acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg’s previously-announced keynote speech at 1:10 pm ET on Monday June 13 will also stream live here.

All other newsworthy conference events will be in-person only, including a detailed discussion of Community Reinvestment Act regulatory reform with representatives from the three federal bank agencies, discussions of community benefit agreements with bank executives, and a conversation between Helaine Olen and Anand Giridharadas.

Media interested in attending should RSVP here to receive further details. The full program and schedule details are available here at ncrc.org/conference.

A pre-recorded panel discussion between Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, Federal Reserve Board Vice-Chair Lael Brainard and NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol will air exclusively at the conference on Monday, June 13, becoming available online only after the conference has concluded.

Other speakers at the 2022 Just Economy Conference include:





FDIC Acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg

Author and analyst Anand Giridharadas, in conversation with Washington Post Opinions columnist Helaine Olen

Bitfury CEO / Former Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks

Cornell Law Professor Saule Omarova

Huntington Bancshares CEO Stephen D. Steinour

FinRegLab CEO Melissa Koide

Appalachian Community Capital President & CEO Donna Gambrell

…and many more. See the full program and speakers at: ncrc.org/conference

The Just Economy Conference gathers community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders working to build an economy that delivers to all Americans opportunities to build wealth and live well.

Speakers and panelists will discuss pressing regulatory, legislative and industry issues including the historic rewriting of Community Reinvestment Act rules currently underway at federal agencies and the implications of new banking and finance technologies for economic equity.

Media are requested to RSVP here.

***NCRC is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all participants of the 2022 Just Economy Conference. To ensure the safety of participants, staff, and all at the conference, for your information please read the COVID-19 protocols for the conference.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and its grassroots member organizations create opportunities for people to build wealth. We work with community leaders, policymakers and financial institutions to champion fairness in banking, housing and business. For more, visit NCRC.org

