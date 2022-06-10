Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Financial Highlights Revenues for the third fiscal quarter increased $82.8 million or 15% to $647.5 million, compared to $564.7 million in the prior year period. Gross Profit for the third fiscal quarter increased $18.0 million or 7% to $281.4 million, compared to $263.4 million in the prior year period. Operating Income per gallon for the third fiscal quarter increased $0.01 or 2% compared to the prior year period. Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. were $67.6 million for the third fiscal quarter compared to a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $66.8 million in the prior year period.

Company Highlights Ferrellgas celebrated Earth Day with a month-long community service initiative. Blue Rhino home delivery expansion continued to five new markets: Brooklyn, New York; Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville, Florida; and the Chicagoland area. The Company recognized 180 Ferrellgas employees in the areas of: Customer Service, Safety, Innovation and Leadership via the Ferrellgas Flame Awards. The Company promoted Richard Mayberry to Vice President of Business Development and Joseph Figueroa to Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions.



LIBERTY, Mo., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022.

"At Ferrellgas, we believe in our people and our people believe in and support the communities they live and work in. I am very proud of the time and energy the employees of Ferrellgas gave back through community service in the month of April,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our mission is to Fuel Life Simply for our customers, and we know that begins with our almost 4,500 employees who care so much about the Ferrellgas customer.”

The Company continues to demonstrate its resilience in the face of ongoing macroeconomic headwinds with historically high commodity prices. Overall gallons sold were down 3% for the third fiscal quarter compared to the prior period, primarily due to the prior year favorable impact of outdoor living. These negative trends were offset by the Company’s management of the business, which includes its risk management activities as well as other previously announced strategic initiatives to achieve efficiencies in delivery of gallons and cost containment. The Company’s inventory position management assists in mitigating the risk from price fluctuations tied to fixed price purchases of propane.

The Company has positioned itself for long-term growth with a positive quarter in the midst of the challenging environment noted above. Revenues increased $82.8 million or 15% and gross profit increased $18.0 million or 7% for the third fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the quarter increased by $0.11, or 10% higher than the prior year period. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue were approximately 1% higher than the prior year period due to fuel costs, fleet costs, and wage increases. Cost of sales also had an unfavorable increase of $64.8 million or 21% compared to the prior year period driven by inflationary costs for materials and other commodities. Despite the rise in expenses, the Company increased operating income per gallon by $0.01, or 2% higher than the prior year period.

As a technology enabled logistics company, Ferrellgas continues to benefit from its nationwide footprint and focus on continuous improvement. Its dedicated and professional team of distribution managers, safety-minded delivery professionals, and a committed customer service organization provide the foundation for the Company to build on. A favorable credit position over the prior year period continues to position Ferrellgas well with suppliers. The Company’s continued emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continues to increase efficiency and profitability.

For the third fiscal quarter, the Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $67.6 million compared to a net loss of $66.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $134.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased by $2.1 million or 2% to $117.1 million in the third fiscal quarter compared to $119.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of approximately $5.0 million in legal settlements during the third fiscal quarter, adjusted EBITDA would have increased $2.9 million compared to the prior year period.

“The commitment to excellence by our high performing operations teams has been key to our continued success,” Ferrell added. “Our management teams have continued to leverage technology and relationships to win in challenging environments. The dedicated employee-owners of Ferrellgas work together creating opportunities out of challenges. All across our company, hard working production specialists, material handlers, delivery professionals, and customer service specialists are making a difference in the lives of the Ferrellgas customer. I could not be more proud.”

As a leading national provider of propane, an environmentally friendly fuel, Ferrellgas embraced the celebration of Earth Day as under its theme #FerrellFuelsChange. Employee-owners throughout the Company committed during the month of April to initiatives designed to have a positive long-term environmental impact. These ranged from planting trees to hosting battery and plastic recycling drives to multiple community service activities.

In addition to previously announced home delivery services in other locations, Blue Rhino continues to expand its home delivery services. New markets include Brooklyn, New York; Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville, Florida; and the Chicagoland area. In addition to the exchange and/or purchase of a ready-to-grill tank at convenient local tank exchange locations, residents of these areas can avoid an extra trip to the store and choose to have a Blue Rhino tank delivered to their doorstep.

As an active acquirer of propane marketers, Ferrellgas was pleased to announce the promotions of Richard Mayberry to Vice President of Business Development, and Joseph Figueroa to Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions. Both are current employees of Ferrellgas and bring a wealth of industry knowledge and respect for the hard working professionals and owners in the propane industry.

On Friday, June 10, 2022, the Company will conduct a live teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3urrfkcb to discuss the results of operations for the third fiscal quarter. The live webcast of the teleconference will begin at 12:30 p.m. Central Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at 60,000 retail locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,215 and $11,500 of restricted cash at April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively) $ 229,095 $ 281,952 Accounts and notes receivable, net 219,251 131,574 Inventories 100,554 88,379 Price risk management asset 78,787 78,001 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,363 39,092 Total current assets 663,050 618,998 Property, plant and equipment, net 594,362 582,118 Goodwill, net 251,065 246,946 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $438,161 and $432,032 at April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively) 99,283 100,743 Operating lease right-of-use asset 77,695 87,611 Other assets, net 87,058 93,228 Total assets $ 1,772,513 $ 1,729,644 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,955 $ 47,913 Broker margin deposit liability 67,200 79,178 Current portion of long-term debt 1,979 1,670 Current operating lease liabilities 26,041 25,363 Other current liabilities 158,682 166,822 Total current liabilities 334,857 320,946 Long-term debt 1,448,830 1,444,890 Operating lease liabilities 51,650 74,349 Other liabilities 49,428 61,189 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021) (1,145,259 ) (1,214,813 ) Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021) 383,012 383,012 General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021) (70,971 ) (72,178 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 76,454 88,866 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (756,764 ) (815,113 ) Noncontrolling interest (6,837 ) (7,966 ) Total deficit (763,601 ) (823,079 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,772,513 $ 1,729,644





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine Months Ended Twelve months ended April 30, April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 622,211 $ 542,036 $ 1,652,419 $ 1,351,519 $ 1,969,752 $ 1,616,933 Other 25,332 22,694 74,568 67,665 92,361 83,900 Total revenues 647,543 564,730 1,726,987 1,419,184 2,062,113 1,700,833 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 362,958 298,386 966,709 706,790 1,141,855 831,707 Other 3,176 2,985 10,343 10,156 12,915 13,385 Gross profit 281,409 263,359 749,935 702,238 907,343 855,741 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 147,293 124,624 392,418 348,898 509,336 477,619 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 5,775 6,770 17,487 20,462 24,087 28,755 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,067 21,281 65,306 63,920 86,768 85,021 General and administrative expense 10,962 15,205 39,321 48,760 50,626 58,065 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 776 811 2,436 2,281 3,370 2,970 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals 1,299 1,345 (6,566 ) 2,238 (6,973 ) 3,920 Operating income 92,237 93,323 239,533 215,679 240,129 199,391 Interest expense (23,965 ) (42,189 ) (74,499 ) (149,010 ) (99,105 ) (203,024 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (109,922 ) — (109,922 ) 5,088 (109,922 ) Other income, net 99 553 4,406 4,169 4,483 3,923 Reorganization expense - professional fees — (9,007 ) — (10,207 ) (236 ) (10,207 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax expense 68,371 (67,242 ) 169,440 (49,291 ) 150,359 (119,839 ) Income tax expense 248 193 825 606 960 663 Net earnings (loss) 68,123 (67,435 ) 168,615 (49,897 ) 149,399 (120,502 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) 537 (641 ) 1,230 (308 ) 836 (944 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 67,586 $ (66,794 ) $ 167,385 $ (49,589 ) $ 148,563 $ (119,558 ) Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $ 7,336 $ (74,057 ) $ 16,668 $ (57,024 ) $ (17,989 ) $ (126,293 ) Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $ 1.51 $ (15.25 ) $ 3.43 $ (11.74 ) $ (3.70 ) $ (26.00 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858





Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

Three months ended Nine Months Ended Twelve months ended April 30, April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 67,586 $ (66,794 ) $ 167,385 $ (49,589 ) $ 148,563 $ (119,558 ) Income tax expense 248 193 825 606 960 663 Interest expense 23,965 42,189 74,499 149,010 99,105 203,024 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,067 21,281 65,306 63,920 86,768 85,021 EBITDA 114,866 (3,131 ) 308,015 163,947 335,396 169,150 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 776 811 2,436 2,281 3,370 2,970 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposal 1,299 1,345 (6,566 ) 2,238 (6,973 ) 3,920 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 109,922 — 109,922 (5,088 ) 109,922 Other income, net (99 ) (553 ) (4,406 ) (4,169 ) (4,483 ) (3,923 ) Reorganization expense - professional fees — 9,007 — 10,207 236 10,207 Severance costs include $33, $117 and $117 in operating expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2022, respectively. Also include $16, $429 and $429 in general and administrative expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2022, respectively. 49 — 546 1,761 546 2,501 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses (303 ) 2,436 4,635 8,572 6,192 9,993 Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses — — — (500 ) — 16,825 Lease accounting standard adjustment and other — — — — — 27 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) 537 (641 ) 1,230 (308 ) 836 (944 ) Adjusted EBITDA (b) 117,125 119,196 305,890 293,951 330,032 320,648 Net cash interest expense (c) (25,654 ) (37,757 ) (72,393 ) (137,716 ) (94,830 ) (190,621 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (d) (5,477 ) (4,058 ) (13,116 ) (14,517 ) (24,767 ) (19,057 ) Cash paid for income taxes (243 ) (133 ) (650 ) (438 ) (918 ) (677 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 642 1,270 3,368 3,707 4,249 5,194 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e) 86,393 78,518 223,099 144,987 213,766 115,487 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 15,715 8,011 49,037 8,011 65,050 8,011 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (1,720 ) (1,571 ) (4,462 ) (2,900 ) (4,275 ) (2,310 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f) 68,958 68,936 169,600 134,076 144,441 105,166 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders — — 49,998 — 49,998 — Distributable cash flow excess (g) $ 68,958 $ 68,936 $ 119,602 $ 134,076 $ 94,443 $ 105,166 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 198,783 200,028 529,884 536,124 625,817 621,801 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 52,943 60,128 158,955 176,970 210,010 262,804 Total propane gallons sales 251,726 260,156 688,839 713,094 835,827 884,605



