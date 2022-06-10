KISS PR Launches Best Brand Story Awards

Dallas, TX , June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas based International Digital Marketing and Storytelling Firm, KISS PR Brand Story, Announces Launching its Best Brand Story Awards. This weekly endeavor aims to recognize businesses from various industries that produce cutting-edge content backed by quality storytelling as a way to differentiate themselves and establish their voice in their respective markets.



Qamar Zaman, Founder and CEO of KISS PR Brand Story, is excited to announce the launch of his newest endeavor. As his company has always been keen on helping businesses promote their brands using the core KISS PR storytelling platform, he believes that this new venture will be a great way to take this concept to the next level.

“We hope KISS PR's Best Brand Story Awards will provide a platform for brands that consistently produce high-quality content and want to be recognized for their achievements.”

According to Zaman, the KISS PR Brand Story team selects the top five brand stories each week that made successful campaigns and will amplify them while getting perks and prizes.

The first list of award winners for Best content will roll out as early as June 15th.



About KISS PR Brand Story



KISS PR Brand Story is a leading Texas-based storytelling and content marketing platform that offers clients nationwide the ability to reach their audiences with an emotionally compelling message.

We focus on helping industry movers and leaders generate more awareness by helping them tell their stories.

With more than 65,000 stories published for clients all over the globe, KISS PR Brand Story is expanding their operations from the Cayman Islands, Dallas, New York City, and West Palm, Florida.

Brands interested in joining can contact Contact Agnes Zang

