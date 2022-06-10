Scentsy wins Product Innovation award for its Air Purifier at the Direct Selling Association annual meeting

Meridian, Idaho, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scentsy Inc. was honored by the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) with the Product Innovation award for the Scentsy Air Purifier at the DSA annual meeting June 7 in Boca Raton, Florida. The product innovation category highlights companies that introduce new products or services to the marketplace that set a high standard of excellence and innovation.

The award was presented to Scentsy’s Chief Marketing Officer Mark Stastny during the association’s award presentation event. This is the 14th year in a row that Scentsy has received a DSA award.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our Air Purifier,” Stastny said. “With more and more people being aware of the air they breathe in their homes, we designed the Air Purifier to help fill a need for a quality air-filtering product — and made it unique by featuring Scentsy fragrance. We were especially honored to win among stiff competition from impressive finalists.”

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the Scentsy Air Purifier quietly cleans the air around you while also dispersing signature Scentsy fragrance. Using a HEPA H13 filter capable of removing at least 99.95% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns (µm) including dust, pollen, mold and bacteria, it captures these particles, leaving your environment clean and beautifully scented. The Air Purifier is ideal for small spaces up to 200 sq. ft., like nurseries, bedrooms and more.

“We are pleased to celebrate Scentsy, Inc., for their innovation and dedication to enhancing communities with entrepreneurial opportunities and providing renowned products and services throughout the world,” said U.S. DSA President Joseph N. Mariano.

About the Direct Selling Association

For more than a century, the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2021, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $42.7 billion in retail sales and 7.3 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for 44.6 million preferred customers and discount buyers.

About Scentsy

In 2004, Scentsy co-founders Heidi and Orville Thompson launched a big idea in a small, 40-foot shipping container on a Meridian, Idaho, sheep farm. Today, Scentsy is a Forbes-recognized, billion-dollar, direct-selling leader known for connecting people through fragrance worldwide. Scentsy has been recognized by CEOWORLD magazine, Direct Selling News, Idaho Private 100, the DSA Ethos Awards and others for workplace excellence and growth. Scentsy delivers richly scented wickless candles, wax warmers, diffusers, oils, home, Pets and Body products through nearly 300,000 independent Consultants who share their Scentsy-product passion via home and virtual selling. Scentsy operates in 12 countries and employs over 1,800 people. At Scentsy, we believe that healthy, happy families build vibrant communities. Since 2010, our charitable cause program has donated $15.5 million to more than 175 global and local charities.

To learn more about how we "Warm the heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul" through fragrance, visit www.Scentsy.com.



