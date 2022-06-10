ClearStream Announces Voting Results from Shareholders’ Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (“ClearStream”) (TSX: CSM) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") held earlier today were approved. A total of 31,463,843 Common Shares, representing approximately 28.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting.



All of the nominees listed in ClearStream's management information circular dated April 25, 2022 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of ClearStream to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee # % # % Jordan L. Bitove 30,780,629 98.17 572,829 1.83 H. Fraser Clarke 30,776,302 98.16 577,156 1.84 Karl Johannson 30,328,652 96.73 1,024,806 3.27 Dean T. MacDonald 30,788,468 98.20 564,990 1.80 Sean D. McMaster 30,763,002 98.12 590,456 1.88

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as ClearStream’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote was:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 31,181,321 99.10 282,518 0.90

The special resolution to approve an amendment of the Corporation’s articles to change the name of the Corporation to “Flint Corp.”, as more particularly described in the Information Circular under “Particulars of the Matters to be Acted Upon – Name Change of the Corporation”, was approved. The result of the vote was:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 30,919,620 98.27 544,219 1.73

About ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 50 years, ClearStream provides solutions to the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, construction, wear technology and environmental services that keep our clients moving forward. For more information about ClearStream, please visit www.clearstreamenergy.ca or contact:

Randy Watt

Chief Financial Officer

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

(587) 318-0997

rwatt@clearstreamenergy.ca Barry Card

Interim Chief Executive Officer

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

(587) 318-0997

bcard@clearstreamenergy.ca



