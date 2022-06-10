AMO Residence establishes luxurious apartments in a convenient locality.

ANG MO KIO RISE, SINGAPORE, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMO Residence is a brand-new luxurious condominium development situated in the highly sought-after Ang Mo Kio estate of District 20. The project will feature a limited 372 residential apartment units with 1-to-4-bedroom units for a broad spectrum of buyers. It has been a long time since there has been a new development in the district after the selling out of Jadescape located at Shunfu Road.





AMO Residence’s uniqueness is its strategic position in front of the beautiful Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park across Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and backed by low rise landed enclave behind. This very attribute sets it apart from its other counterparts distinctively.

There are a plethora of amenities around AMO Residence. Dwellers can enjoy their local food and wet market at the Kebun Baru Market and Mall, a hawker center, and a couple of coffee shops. A short drive, residents can also find Ang Mo Kio Hub, Thomson Plaza, and Bishan Junction 8, where nearly all their shopping needs can be satisfied.

Within 5 minutes stroll, residents can get to the Mayflower MRT station that services the latest and most extended Thomson Eat Coast Line. This Line connects to most parts of the island from the extreme North in Woodlands to the South at Marina Bay and the East ending at Sungei Bedok. It means commuters are exceptionally well connected to most places of interest, and traveling will be a breeze with a station near to AMO Residence Condo.



UOL proudly developed AMO Residence and Kheng Leong, incorporated in Singapore more than 50 years ago. The local real estate firm UOL Group’s focus has consistently delivered quality homes to its purchasers.

They have an extensive portfolio of notable local projects in Singapore before AMO Residence Condo. Their current and ongoing projects are Watergardens at Canberra, Avenue 1. and their past successful projects are MeyerHouse, Amber45, and The Clement Canopy, among many others. The AMO Residence price is beautiful for homestay and investing buyers. Rental yield can be calculated via the calculator on this site.

With the numerous accolades attained, AMO Residence buyers can expect a quality home with amazing views of the park and overlooking the landed enclave. AMO Residence is tucked in a unique area of Ang Mo Kio estate, along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 of District 20. UOL Development proudly developed the brand-new luxurious condominium. The AMO Residence Condo is surrounded by nature and low-rise landed homes fronting Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park with Shangri-La Walk landed houses on its back.

For purchasing AMO Residence Show Flat, potential clients are recommended to register an appointment or contact on the details given below.

Website: https://www.the-amoresidences.com.sg



Email: sales@the-amoresidences.com.sg















