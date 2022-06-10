Laguna Treatment Hospital Sponsors Community Walk for Recovery

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Hospital, an American Addiction Center facility and licensed chemical dependency rehabilitation hospital, was a sponsor for the Strides in Recovery Orange County Addiction Recovery 5k Walk on Saturday, June 4. Strides in Recovery is a Southern California nonprofit organization helping those in recovery stay in recovery through 5ks, 10ks and half marathons.



“Support, fellowship and community are essential for those in recovery, which is why we sponsored the Strides for Recovery community walk,” said Barbara Saack, CEO of Laguna Treatment Hospital. “Maintaining a lifelong commitment to sobriety is not a solitary endeavor, and organizations devoted to helping those in recovery stay in recovery have our backing.”

Aiding organizations focused on helping others manage their recovery is especially important given that the number of overdose deaths in California increased by more than 45% in 2020. Even worse is that the country experienced another record breaking year in 2021 with more than 100,000 lives lost.

