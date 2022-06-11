Let’s Get Moving, Local Movers in Toronto Now Offering Free Quotes on Moving Services

Toronto, Ontario, June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s Get Moving, the Toronto Moving Company is pleased to announce that they are now offering FREE quotes on moving services. This multi-award-winning and top-rated moving company has bagged many awards and has been awarded best-rated moving companies Award and Yelp Mover of the Year Award for six consecutive years starting from 2016 to 2021. The local movers in Toronto offer all-inclusive hourly rates which means that the customers have complete control over the cost of their move. The hourly rate includes a moving truck with insurance for belongings. The team comes prepared with all the equipment and materials to conduct the move smoothly.



Let’s Get Moving is a Toronto Moving Company

The moving experts prepare the property by first laying out the floor runners to protect the floor, all the furniture is shrink-wrapped, and all the boxes are secured and loaded onto the truck. Suppose the customers need anything to be disassembled and reassembled such as beds, dressers, and cribs. In that case, the movers will do that at no extra charge. Very few moving companies in Toronto are honest with their prices and services. Let’s Get Moving is one such company that always puts their customer needs first. That is why they do not charge their customers for the truck, gas or kilometers. The billing is done only for the travel time from the office to the location. The hourly rates are also discounted for weekday moves from the 4th to the 26th of every month.

No job is too big or challenging for Toronto's local movers. And in their words, no staircase is too narrow for these movers. Moving across the street or moving a few towns away, these movers are trained to handle any kind of move with the same kind of efficiency and professionalism. While their residential moving services are fast and impeccable, their corporate moving services are skilled to the core. They can help pack, organize and transport all the residential and commercial items quickly and conveniently. Their exclusive packing services are designed to help customers stay organized from start to finish. The reviews posted by customers on Google, Yelp, Facebook, Trustpilot, and HomeStars speak volumes about the services offered here and customer experiences.

“Outstanding work ethic, time-efficient, customer-centric, thoughtful, respectful, courteous, and kind. Carlos and his crew move with excellence! This was the third time we engaged Let’s Go Moving and Carlos in particular. Highly Recommend”, says Johan Verhaeghe, a delighted customer. Very few moving companies in Toronto offer custom storage solutions, and let’s Get Moving Company in Toronto offers affordable short- and long-term storage solutions. The storage facility is enormous and is climate controlled. The storage units are also available for those who want to make more space in their homes and those who cannot let go of certain items with sentiments.

To learn more visit https://letsgetmovingcanada.com/moving-services/

About Let's Get Moving - Toronto Moving Company

Let’s Get Moving is a Toronto Moving Company offering full-scale residential, commercial, and office moving, packing, and storage services. The award-winning local movers in Toronto currently operate from over 37 locations working 7 days a week.

###

Contact

Let’s Get Moving – Toronto, Canada

Phone: 647-371-5909

Website: https://letsgetmovingcanada.com/





Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com