Independent Contractor Fatality at Peace River Pulp Mill

PEACE RIVER, Alberta, June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (“Mercer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MERC) is deeply saddened to announce that an independent contractor's employee suffered a tragic and fatal workplace accident at our Peace River mill in Peace River, Alberta on June 11, 2022. Mercer has initiated an incident investigation and is fully cooperating with the authorities.



“We are saddened about the loss of life of one of our contractor's employees and our thoughts are with the individual’s family and colleagues. An investigation of the accident has been started and we are working with the authorities and the contracting company to find out how this tragic incident occurred,” stated Roger Ashfield, Managing Director of Mercer Peace River. “Mercer’s emergency procedures were immediately activated and our industrial safety and occupational health personnel were involved for support.“

Mercer International Inc. is a global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.3 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber, and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at www.mercerint.com .

