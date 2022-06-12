UPDATE - Papa Murphy’s Announces the Search for America’s Best Pizza Hacks with Help from Netflix Star Justin Willman

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza launched their first “Bake Outside the Lines™” contest in search of the best pizza hacks in America. In partnership with Pepsi, Papa Murphy’s invites the public to submit their favorite creations for a chance at a $25K prize and Free Pizza for a Year.



This unique contest highlights the creativity, customization, and versatility that only Papa Murphy’s offers. Starting with a Papa Murphy’s take ‘n’ bake product allows guests the opportunity to customize it into something entirely new and delicious for their families at home.

Papa Murphy’s will kick off the launch of the Bake Outside the Lines™ contest at CMA Fest, Country Music’s Ultimate Fan Experience, which will be held at Nashville’s Music City Center. Superstar magician Justin Willman is set to surprise and delight guests with an electrifying performance at Fan Fair X, CMA Fest’s exclusive fan expo. The set will highlight the mealtime magic of creating something new starting with Take ‘n’ Bake products, and will include Justin’s unique blend of humor, wit, and wizardry. It will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. CDT.

The contest, which runs from June 6 through June 30, opened today at 10 a.m. PT and operates as follows:

Entries can be submitted starting at 10 a.m. PT the morning of June 6, 2022, by visiting the contest website (www.bakeoutsidethelines.com).



The Bake Outside the Lines™ contest will have three categories for which contestants can enter. These categories are:



Mealtime Anytime- Make a snack, breakfast, lunch, or dessert. Pizza in all forms!

Outside the Oven- Make your food in a new way. Panini press? Great! In the fireplace? Awesome! Perfect for Parties- Create a unique dish to change up your next gathering. Pizza rolls, pizza burgers, or a dip…anything works!



Papa Murphy’s will select two finalists in each category once the contest closes on June 30, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT.



Each finalist will be highlighted on Papa Murphy’s social channels, with the public voting on IG stories and Twitter to determine the winner taking place August 2-6, 2022.



Winners of each category will be announced August 10.



For more information on the Bake Outside the Lines™ contest, visit www.bakeoutsidethelines.com.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

