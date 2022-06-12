Amazing Graze Flowers on Creating a Pet-Friendly Garden With Non-Toxic Plants and Flowers

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every pet owner knows their furry friends are curious creatures, so it's important to be aware of which plant and flower varieties are toxic to cats and dogs, in case the pets are tempted to have a taste of what's in the garden. According to Amazing Graze Flowers, which provides flower delivery in Melbourne, there are a number of perennials, annuals, shrubs and trees that are poisonous to cats and dogs. If ingested by a pet, symptoms can range from mild to extreme, so it's best to avoid these varieties altogether when creating a pet-friendly garden.

Amazing Graze Flowers explains perennials that are toxic to pets include aloe vera, which can result in vomiting, diarrhea and tremors if eaten by a dog or cat; chrysanthemum, which can cause gastrointestinal issues and loss of coordination, plus a range of other flower varieties that can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal problems such as carnations, dahlias, daisies, lavenders and more. Lily of the valley and peace lilies can cause very serious symptoms, including vomiting, heart arrhythmias, seizures, coma and ultimately, death.

Annuals that are toxic to cats and dogs include begonias and geraniums, which can cause skin irritations and vomiting. There are also a range of shrubs and trees that are dangerous for dogs and cats, says Amazing Graze Flowers. Toxic shrubs and trees include boxwoods, gardenias, hydrangeas, lantanas and oak trees.

Some popular plants and shrubs such as azaleas and rhododendrons are also dangerous to goats, horses and sheep too, says Amazing Graze Flowers. If the leaves from these plants are ingested, it can cause digestive problems, excessive drooling, weakness and loss of appetite.

As Amazing Graze Flowers explains, it's important for owners to be aware of all toxic plant varieties when planning their garden design, to ensure the safety of their pets. In the event that an owner suspects their dog or cat has ingested a poisonous plant, they should contact their local vet immediately.

Offering a wide selection of indoor house plants and beautiful flower arrangements to suit any occasion, Amazing Graze Flowers has established a reputation as one of the leading florists in Melbourne.

